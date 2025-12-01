Vicky Kaushal opens up on embracing fatherhood after welcoming baby boy with Katrina Kaif: ‘Biggest moment of 2025’

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal hit a milestone in his career with the release of Chhaava. The film went on to become the highest-grossing grosser of the year. However, this isn't his biggest moment of 2025.

In a new interview, Kaushal shares his biggest moment, and it's too beautiful for words. It's his personal milestone as he became a father.

Vicky Kaushal breaks silence on becoming a father Talking about welcoming his first child, a baby boy with wife, actor Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal opened up about his feelings for the first time.

Talking to GQ India, Vicky Kaushal called it a magical moment. He said, "Becoming a father this year is my biggest moment of 2025. It is a magical feeling. I always felt that when the time comes, I will be all very emotional and ecstatic, but it has actually been the most grounding moment that I have ever experienced in my life.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's baby boy Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif announced the arrival of their baby boy last month. They are yet to reveal the first picture of their son and his name.

"Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. Katrina & Vicky," their post on Instagram read.

Vicky Kaushal's father, veteran action director Sham Kaushal, also wrote on social media: “Kal se Bhagwan ka mere parivar pe etna meherban rehne ke liye, jitna bhi shukar kar raha hun, unki blessings ke samne kam pad raha hai. God is & has been so kind. Bhagwan ki meherbani aise hi mere bachon pe aur sabse junior Kaushal pe bani rahe. Hum sab bahut khush hain aur bahut blessed feel kar rahe hain. So so happy to become Dada. May God bless all. Rab Rakha (No matter how much I thank God for being so kind to my family, it falls short in front of his blessings. God has been so kind. May God's kindness continue to shower on my children and the junior-most Kaushal. We are all very happy and feel very blessed. So so happy to become a grandfather. May God bless all) [sic].”

Earlier in September, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif confirmed the actor's pregnancy with an adorable picture from what seemed to be a maternity photoshoot.

"On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude," they wrote in a joint Instagram post. They mostly kept Kaif's pregancy hidden.