Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor and other celebs attend Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi screening

On Sunday, the makers of the musical, Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi, hosted a special screening event in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities were spotted arriving in style at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). From Ranbir Kapoor to Vicky Kaushal to Janhvi Kapoor, several A-listers were invited for the show.

Mera Desh Pehle The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi Mera Desh Pehle is an upcoming musical saga, based on the life of PM Narendra Modi, that traces his inspiring journey from childhood to his challenging political career and extraordinary leadership. Conceptualised by Bollywood lyricist Manoj Muntashir, who also serves as the writer, and is directed by Deepak Gattani. It is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

The musical features powerful renditions by many singers, including B Praak, Sneha Shankar, Rishi Singh, Ashish Kulkarni, and Ujwal Gajbhar.

Celebs at Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi screening Janhvi Kapoor made a stunning appearance in an embellished desi outfit at the Mumbai screening of Mera Desh Pehle. Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal were snapped together in matching outfits outside the screening hall.

Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff looked handsome as ever in their suited avatars.

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who also attended the event, told the reporters, "I am very happy to be here...The show has been beautifully written by Manoj Muntashir and I am very excited to hear and know more about our Prime Minister."

Others at the screening were Raveena Tandon and Vikrant Massey.

At NMACC, producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah said, “...This will be a very beautiful play and we will get to learn about some new aspects of the life of PM Modi. We are very excited...”

Devendra Fadnavis on Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story Of Shri Narendra Modi Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis added, "Through today's program, some aspects of PM Modi will be shown about which people don't know much...The program is being organised in six big cities of the nation. People from all sections of society are participating in this program."

On Thursday, a screening of the film was held at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Stadium.