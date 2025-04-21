Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava surpasses ₹600 crore in India after Pushpa 2 and Stree 2

  • Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava is the second Hindi film to cross the 600 crore mark in India. Overseas, the film has surpassed the 800 crore.

Sneha Biswas
Published21 Apr 2025, 11:10 PM IST
Chhaava Box Office collection: Vicky Kaushal’s film continues to rule the box office.

Vicky Kaushal's film Chhaava remains unstoppable even after more than two months since its release. The film has now crossed the coveted 600 crore mark at the box office. It is the second Bollywood film to achieve the milestone after Pushpa 2 and Stree 2.

Chhaava crosses 600 crore in India

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Chhaava's latest earnings on day 66 was 0.1 crore among its Hindi audience. With this, the total business made by the film is now 601.3 crore. While the Hindi version has minted 585.43 crore, the Telugu version raked in 15.87 crore, contributing to India Net Collection.

Chhaava surpasses 800 crore overseas

Meanwhile, Chhaava's Worldwide Collection remains higher than India collection. The film's worldwide collection is 807.6 crore. Its Overseas Collection is over $10.5 million (roughly 91 crore). The India Gross Collection is 716.6 crore.

Chhaava is backed by Maddock Films.

Dinesh Vijan on Chhaava

Producer Dinesh Vijan reflected on the success of the film and said, ”When we began work on Chhaava, we knew we had something special, a story rooted in legacy and emotion. But to see it resonate across continents and cross 600 crore in India alone is humbling. This film belongs to the audience, and this success is a testament to their love."

Vicky Kaushal reposted about the new milestone achieved by his film.

His father, action director Sham Kaushal posted the film poster and wrote, "600 NOT OUT, Chhaava storms past the 600 Crore mark. After Pushpa 2 Hindi and Stree 2, Chhaava becomes the third film to achieve this milestone. ALL-TIME BLOCKBUSTER. Shukar Rab da te sab da for giving so much love to CHHAAVA. (Grateful to God and to all of you)"

Film trade expert on Chhaava business

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on X, formerly Twitter, “600 NOT OUT... #Chhaava storms past the 600 cr mark... After #Pushpa2 #Hindi and #Stree2, #Chhaava becomes the third film to achieve this milestone... ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. #Chhaava #Hindi biz at a glance… Week 1: 225.28 cr Week 2: 186.18 cr Week 3: 84.94 cr Week 4: 43.98 cr Week 5: 31.02 cr Week 6: 15.60 cr Week 7: 7 cr Week 8: 3.50 cr Week 9: 2.30 cr Weekend 10: 30 lakhs Total: 600.10 cr.”

Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the female lead as Sambhaji Maharaj's wife, Yesubai Bhonsale, added on X, “You always make us happy.”

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava also stars Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta.

First Published:21 Apr 2025, 11:10 PM IST
