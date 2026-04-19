Vicky Kaushal unveiled as Lord Parashurama in 'Mahavatar', first look released on Parashuram Jayanti

A major mythological film has been announced with Vicky Kaushal taking the lead role.
Actor Vicky Kaushal is set to headline Mahavatar, a new film rooted in Indian mythology, with its first-look poster unveiled on the occasion of Parashuram Jayanti.
The announcement introduces Kaushal in the role of Parashurama, a fierce warrior figure from Hindu texts, marking a shift into a larger-than-life, action-driven character for the actor.
The first-look poster presents Kaushal in an intense avatar, appearing battle-ready. The visual leans heavily into a rugged, warrior aesthetic, with long hair, a strong physical presence, and a determined expression. The imagery signals that the film will focus on action and mythological storytelling, combining traditional narratives with cinematic scale.
According to the makers, the film is inspired by the story of Parashurama, often described as a warrior sage and one of the avatars of Lord Vishnu. The project aims to bring this character to mainstream cinema with a modern approach while staying rooted in mythology. The release of the poster on Parashuram Jayanti was described as intentional, aligning the announcement with the cultural and religious significance of the figure.
In a statement shared alongside the reveal, the makers said, “Dharma ki raksha ke liye kabhi-kabhi kathor nirnay lene padte hain. Yahi Parashurama ka sandesh hai. On this Parashurama Jayanti, we bow to the warrior who stood for truth beyond fear (sic),” highlighting the importance of the character in Indian tradition.
No release date has been confirmed so far, and further details about the cast and production timeline are expected to be revealed in the coming months.