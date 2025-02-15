Vicky Kaushal’s FIRST reaction as Chhaava movie becomes his biggest opener in lead role

With Vicky Kaushal's period epic 'Chhaava' minted ₹31 crore on the opening day at the box office, becoming the highest-earning movie on Valentine's Day by an Indian film, Vicky Kaushal thanks his fans for the love his film received.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky wrote, “Aapke pyaar ne #Chhaava ko sachmuch Zinda kar diya!!! All your messages, calls… all the videos you all are sharing of your experience of watching CHHAAVA… I’m seeing it all… taking it all in. Thank you for all your love… Grateful to each and every one of you for celebrating the glory of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.”

Vicky Kaushal's movie 'Chhaava' was released on 14 February. According to industry tracker Sacnilk.com, Chhaava collected ₹31 crore on Day 1 at the box office and an estimated ₹7.61 crore on Day 2.

Chhaava had an overall 32.91 per cent Hindi occupancy on Saturday and with this, the film's estimated India net earning stood to ₹38.61 crore.

Earlier on Friday, the film had an overall 35.17 per cent occupancy in Hindi on the opening day. This is the best opening of Vicky's career as well as the best for all Indian films in 2025.

About the movie: Chhaava has been directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films. It is a historical action film based on the life of Maratha king Sambhaji, played by Vicky Kaushal. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai, Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, and Divya Dutta as Soyarabai. It is an adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. The film’s score and soundtrack album are composed by A. R. Rahman, with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil.

