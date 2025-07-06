Victoria Beckham misses Mel B’s wedding, sends heartfelt gift instead

Spice Girls star Mel B recently tied the knot with hairstylist Rory McPhee in a dreamy ceremony at the historic OBE Chapel at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. While the wedding made headlines for its fairytale setting, one notable absence was that of Victoria Beckham.

Although the fashion designer couldn’t attend the wedding, reportedly due to being overseas, she found a special way to be part of the celebrations. Beckham gifted Mel B’s daughter, Phoenix Chi, a custom-designed silk dress for the occasion. The 26-year-old wore the elegant blue ensemble, complete with a matching fascinator, as she walked in with her mother.

In an earlier interview with Hello! magazine, Mel B had revealed she hoped her former bandmate would create a dress for her big day. “Victoria did say she’d be happy to make me a dress,” she shared, adding, “I don’t want just one; I want many dresses for a week of celebrations. I’ve been married twice before, so third time lucky.”

While Victoria couldn’t be there in person, she celebrated the moment on Instagram by sharing a throwback video of the Spice Girls with the caption: “Congratulations @officialmelb and @rorymcphee on your special day! I couldn’t be more excited for you both and wish you a lifetime of happiness!”

She followed it up with a sweet photo of herself with Mel B, writing, “Sending you love @officialmelb @rorymcphee is a very lucky man!”

