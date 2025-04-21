Victoria Beckham wears same white corset as daughter-in-law Nicola to celebrate 51st birthday

Victoria Beckham celebrated her 51st birthday with family and friends by her side in Miami on April 17. However, her chic birthday outfit stole the show and became the talk of the town, but not because it looked effortlessly gorgeous!

Victoria wore a white corset paired with white silk low-rise trousers — both her own designs for her birthday. She styled her long brown hair in a loose updo and completed the look with two simple tennis bracelets.

However, the Internet was immediately reminded of her eldest daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz, who wore the designer “birthday suit” in 2024.

Victoria had originally designed this all-white ensemble for Nicola, who wore it to the premiere of her directorial debut film, Lola. Nicola was also starring in the movie.

‘I love wearing her clothes’ Speaking to PEOPLE at the Los Angeles premiere of Lola, in February 2024, Nicola gushed over having the stylish Posh Spice as a mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham.

“Anytime I get in that closet, I'm like, ‘Please!’” she said of sharing clothes with Victoria. “It's like Heaven in there.”

"She is a genius. I am so honoured to be able to wear this tonight. I feel so, like, business but sexy, and she's a genius," Nicola said about her fit for the premiere.

“I love wearing her clothes so much,” she added.

Victoria's 51st birthday Victoria shared pictures of her Miami trip with her husband, retired football legend David Beckham, and their children Harper and Romeo on her Instagram. They were also joined by friends Isabela and David Grutman.

“Thank you for making my birthday so special,” Victoria wrote in her caption. “My family and my friends, I love you all so much xxxxx” she added, tagging David Beckham.

