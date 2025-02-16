Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 10: Ajith Kumar's Tamil action thriller movie saw a slowdown in its earnings in the second week of its theatrical release.

Vidaamuyarchi, which opened at a massive ₹26 crore on February 6, has since witnessed an inconsistent earning pattern.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Trisha Krishnan starrer could mint just ₹1.5 crore on Saturday, Day 10. However, this earning was projected to be 30.43 per cent more than what the movie had earned in the previous days.

Despite receiving mediocre critic reviews, Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, has dominated the Tamil box office, amassing ₹73.4 crore in ten days in its original language.

At the Indian Box office, the movie earned a total of ₹75.40 crore.

Vidaamuyarchi was only released in Tamil and Telugu, not Hindi.

Vidaamuyarchi: Occupancy Vidaamuyarchi had an overall 22.71 per cent Tamil occupancy on Saturday, February 15. Morning shows witnessed an occupancy of 15.25 per cent, while shows in the afternoon were filled up to 23.76 per cent.

The evening and night shows had an occupancy of 22.52 per cent and 29.31 per cent, respectively.

Also Read | VidaaMuyarchi public review: Social media users laud Ajith Kumar starrer film

Vidaamuyarchi Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 10 Vidaamuyarchi minted ₹127 crore at the global box office by the end of its 10-day in theatres on Saturday.

According to Sacnilk, the movie earned ₹39 crore overseas, while its gross earnings in India stood at ₹88 crore.

Vidaamuyarchi: Plot Vidaamuyarchi follows a man on a high-stakes mission to rescue his wife, who a dangerous group in Azerbaijan has abducted.