Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 10: Ajith Kumar’s Tamil movie slows down in 2nd week; earns...

Ajith Kumar's action thriller Vidaamuyarchi has seen a decline in box office earnings during its second week. Despite an impressive opening, the film struggles to maintain momentum, earning 1.5 crore on Day 10. Discover the film's journey and its box office performance here.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Updated16 Feb 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Vidaamuyarchi poster (X/@LycaProductions)

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 10: Ajith Kumar's Tamil action thriller movie saw a slowdown in its earnings in the second week of its theatrical release.

Vidaamuyarchi, which opened at a massive 26 crore on February 6, has since witnessed an inconsistent earning pattern.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Trisha Krishnan starrer could mint just 1.5 crore on Saturday, Day 10. However, this earning was projected to be 30.43 per cent more than what the movie had earned in the previous days.

Despite receiving mediocre critic reviews, Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, has dominated the Tamil box office, amassing 73.4 crore in ten days in its original language.

At the Indian Box office, the movie earned a total of 75.40 crore.

Vidaamuyarchi was only released in Tamil and Telugu, not Hindi.

Vidaamuyarchi: Occupancy

Vidaamuyarchi had an overall 22.71 per cent Tamil occupancy on Saturday, February 15. Morning shows witnessed an occupancy of 15.25 per cent, while shows in the afternoon were filled up to 23.76 per cent.

The evening and night shows had an occupancy of 22.52 per cent and 29.31 per cent, respectively.

Vidaamuyarchi Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 10

Vidaamuyarchi minted 127 crore at the global box office by the end of its 10-day in theatres on Saturday.

According to Sacnilk, the movie earned 39 crore overseas, while its gross earnings in India stood at 88 crore.

Vidaamuyarchi: Plot

Vidaamuyarchi follows a man on a high-stakes mission to rescue his wife, who a dangerous group in Azerbaijan has abducted.

Filming began in 2023 and wrapped up in 2024, after which lead actor Ajith Kumar shifted his focus to his racing career. Initially set for a Pongal release, the film faced delays but eventually made its way to theatres. It is a remake of the 1997 American film Breakdown.

 

First Published:16 Feb 2025, 09:30 AM IST
