Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 11: Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar's action-thriller 'Vidaamuyarchi' has witnessed rise in daily collections on the 11th day at the silver screen. The movie directed by Magizh Thirumeni has managed to spark immense buzz among Ajith Kumar's fans.

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 11 According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.com, 'Vidaamuyarchi' minted an estimated amount of ₹1.85 crore on second Sunday i.e. Day 11. With this, the total collection of the film in India stands at ₹77.85 crore.

The film initially earned a strong ₹26 crore, but saw a 60 percent decline in collections on Day 2, dropping to ₹10.25 crore. On Day 3, there was a slight recovery with collections rising to ₹13.5 crore, followed by ₹12.5 crore on Day 4. However, by Day 5, the film's earnings dropped to single digits, earning just ₹3.2 crore. The downward trend continued with ₹3.35 crore on Day 6, ₹2.2 crore on Day 7, ₹1.75 crore on Day 8, ₹1.15 crore on Day 9, and ₹1.16 crore on Day 10.

Vidaamuyarchi Worldwide Box Office Collection As per a report from Sacnilk.com on February 16, the film’s total global collection stands at ₹128 crore by Day 10. Of this, ₹39 crore was earned from overseas, while ₹89.85 crore gross was generated in India.

Also Read | VidaaMuyarchi public review: Social media users laud Ajith Kumar starrer film

Vidaamuyarchi plot 'Vidaamuyarchi' an adaptation of the 1997 American film 'Breakdown', is an intense action-packed thriller that follows the story of Arjun (played by Ajith Kumar), a man who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue his wife, Kayal (Trisha Krishnan), who has been captured by a notorious group in Azerbaijan. The film stars stars Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, and Regina Cassandra in key roles.