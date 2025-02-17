Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 11: Ajith Kumar’s movie sees surge on weekend, mints…

  • Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 11: The action-thriller 'Vidaamuyarchi', starring Ajith Kumar, recorded a total collection of 77.85 crore in India. 

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated17 Feb 2025, 06:51 AM IST
Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 11: Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar's action-thriller 'Vidaamuyarchi' has witnessed rise in daily collections on the 11th day at the silver screen. The movie directed by Magizh Thirumeni has managed to spark immense buzz among Ajith Kumar's fans.

 

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 11

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.com, 'Vidaamuyarchi' minted an estimated amount of 1.85 crore on second Sunday i.e. Day 11. With this, the total collection of the film in India stands at 77.85 crore.

The film initially earned a strong 26 crore, but saw a 60 percent decline in collections on Day 2, dropping to 10.25 crore. On Day 3, there was a slight recovery with collections rising to 13.5 crore, followed by 12.5 crore on Day 4. However, by Day 5, the film's earnings dropped to single digits, earning just 3.2 crore. The downward trend continued with 3.35 crore on Day 6, 2.2 crore on Day 7, 1.75 crore on Day 8, 1.15 crore on Day 9, and 1.16 crore on Day 10.

Vidaamuyarchi Worldwide Box Office Collection

As per a report from Sacnilk.com on February 16, the film’s total global collection stands at 128 crore by Day 10. Of this, 39 crore was earned from overseas, while 89.85 crore gross was generated in India.

Vidaamuyarchi plot

'Vidaamuyarchi' an adaptation of the 1997 American film 'Breakdown', is an intense action-packed thriller that follows the story of Arjun (played by Ajith Kumar), a man who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue his wife, Kayal (Trisha Krishnan), who has been captured by a notorious group in Azerbaijan. The film stars stars Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, and Regina Cassandra in key roles.

The filming of the Tamil movie began in 2023 and wrapped up in 2024, after which lead actor Ajith Kumar shifted his focus to his racing career. Initially set for a Pongal release, the film faced delays but eventually made its way to theatres. 

First Published:17 Feb 2025, 06:51 AM IST
