Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 11: Ajith Kumar’s movie witnesses decline in earning, mints THIS amount

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 11: Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar's action-thriller 'Vidaamuyarchi' continues to attract his fans on the 11th day at the silver screen and has breached ₹125 crore mark in earnings.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk.com, 'Vidaamuyarchi' minted an estimated amount of ₹1.28 crore on Sunday, which helped the movie earn an estimated ₹76.78 crore (India Net). Vidaamuyarchi had an overall 24.86 percent Tamil occupancy on Sunday.

Looking at the worldwide collection, Vidaamuyarchi minted ₹128.85 crore globally till February 15, which included ₹75.5 crore (India net) and ₹39 crore in overseas.

The movie earned ₹73.3 crore in Tamil, and ₹2 crore in Telegu, reported Sacnilk. Vidaamuyarchi was only released in Tamil and Telugu, not Hindi.

Given below are day-wise net India Box Office Collection of Ajith’s action-thriller Vidaamuyarchi:

Day 1 [1st Thursday]: ₹26 crore

Day 2 [1st Friday]: ₹10.25 crore

Day 3 [1st Saturday]: ₹13.5 crore

Day 4 [1st Sunday]: ₹12.5 crore

Day 5 [1st Monday]: ₹3.15 crore

Day 6 [1st Tuesday]: ₹3.35 crore

Day 7 [1st Wednesday]: ₹2.05 crore

Day 8 [2nd Thursday]: ₹1.8 crore

Day 9 [2nd Friday]: ₹1.3 crore

Day 10 [2nd Saturday]: ₹1.7 crore

Day 11 [2nd Sunday]: ₹1.28 crore (Estimated)

Total: ₹76.78 crore (Estimated)

Vidaamuyarchi: Plot The movie has been directed by Magizh Thirumeni, and managed to spark immense buzz among Ajith Kumar's fans.

'Vidaamuyarchi' an adaptation of the 1997 American film 'Breakdown', is an intense action-packed thriller that follows the story of Arjun (played by Ajith Kumar), a man who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue his wife, Kayal (Trisha Krishnan), who has been captured by a notorious group in Azerbaijan.

Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions, the film features an ensemble cast, including the powerful Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and Ramya Subramanian.

The film's cinematography, handled by Om Prakash, enhances the visual experience, while Anirudh Ravichander's music adds an extra layer of excitement to the narrative.