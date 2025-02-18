Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 12: Ajith Kumar's action thriller made a strong debut at box office and earned the title of biggest Tamil opener of 2025. However, the Tamil action movie witnessed a sharp fall in its collection on Monday.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 12 stood at ₹50 lakh on Monday, ie February 17. Here's a full breakdown of movie's earning on Monday.

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 12 Vidaamuyarchi earned an estimated ₹50 lakh on Monday and its total collection (India net) stood at ₹77.90 crore. Vidaamuyarchi's total box office collection after first week was ₹72.75 crore, including ₹70.75 crore earned from Tamil version, ₹2 crore from Telugu version, and no earnings from its Hindi version. Ajith Kumar-starrer's Worldwide Box Office Collection stood at ₹132.12 crore.

Vidaamuyarchi stands as biggest Tamil opener of 2025 With its strong box office debut, Vidaamuyarchi earned the title of ‘Biggest Tamil opener of 2025'. Ajith Kumar's action thriller has earned an estimated ₹75.76 crore from its Tamil version so far. Whereas, Madha Gaja Raja earned an estimated ₹47.56 crore in Tamil.

Will Vidaamuyarchi make another records? The movie is losing momentum at box office, hence it is unlikely to perform well this week. It is even uncertain whether the movie would be able to cross the ₹100 crore mark in domestic collection.

Also Read | Girl students in uniform seen cleaning toilets, TN school principal suspended

About Vidaamuyarchi Vidaamuyarchi has been directed by Magizh Thirumeni, and had sparked immense excitement among Ajith Kumar's fans before its release.

'Vidaamuyarchi' an adaptation of the 1997 American film 'Breakdown', is an intense action-packed thriller that follows the story of Arjun (played by Ajith Kumar), a man who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue his wife, Kayal (Trisha Krishnan), who has been captured by a notorious group in Azerbaijan.