Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 12: Ajith’s movie slumps, will 2025’s biggest Tamil opener make more records?

Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi had a strong box office debut as the biggest Tamil opener of 2025, but its collection dropped sharply on Day 12, earning 50 lakh on February 17, according to Sacnilk.

Updated18 Feb 2025, 08:34 AM IST
Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 12: Ajith movie, a remake of Breakdown, is losing momentum at box office.(Screengrab @Youtube | trailer)

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 12: Ajith Kumar's action thriller made a strong debut at box office and earned the title of biggest Tamil opener of 2025. However, the Tamil action movie witnessed a sharp fall in its collection on Monday.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 12 stood at 50 lakh on Monday, ie February 17. Here's a full breakdown of movie's earning on Monday.

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 12

Vidaamuyarchi earned an estimated 50 lakh on Monday and its total collection (India net) stood at 77.90 crore. Vidaamuyarchi's total box office collection after first week was 72.75 crore, including 70.75 crore earned from Tamil version, 2 crore from Telugu version, and no earnings from its Hindi version. Ajith Kumar-starrer's Worldwide Box Office Collection stood at 132.12 crore.

Vidaamuyarchi stands as biggest Tamil opener of 2025

With its strong box office debut, Vidaamuyarchi earned the title of ‘Biggest Tamil opener of 2025'. Ajith Kumar's action thriller has earned an estimated 75.76 crore from its Tamil version so far. Whereas, Madha Gaja Raja earned an estimated 47.56 crore in Tamil.

Will Vidaamuyarchi make another records?

The movie is losing momentum at box office, hence it is unlikely to perform well this week. It is even uncertain whether the movie would be able to cross the 100 crore mark in domestic collection.

About Vidaamuyarchi

Vidaamuyarchi has been directed by Magizh Thirumeni, and had sparked immense excitement among Ajith Kumar's fans before its release.

'Vidaamuyarchi' an adaptation of the 1997 American film 'Breakdown', is an intense action-packed thriller that follows the story of Arjun (played by Ajith Kumar), a man who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue his wife, Kayal (Trisha Krishnan), who has been captured by a notorious group in Azerbaijan.

Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions, the film features an ensemble cast, including the powerful Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and Ramya Subramanian.

