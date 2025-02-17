Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi has so far earned around ₹29 lakh on its 12 day. As per early reports from industry tracker Sacnilk.com, Vidaamuyarchi ₹0.29 crore on its second Monday (Day 12), bringing the film’s total box office collection in India to ₹77.69 crore. This is nearly 85 percent drop since Day 11 earning.

These were the early estimates, Sacnilk.com will release final estimates by 10 PM on Monday.

Vidaamuyarchi performed decently on its first 11 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹ 77.40 crore India net. This jumped to ₹77.66 crore on Monday.

The action-thriller minted ₹ 72.75 crore in the first week of the release.

How did Vidaamuyarchi perform? Vidaamuyarchi made a strong opening, earning ₹26 crore on its first day. However, the film saw a significant drop of 60 per cent on Day 2, with collections falling to ₹10.25 crore.

On Day 3, there was a slight recovery with collections rising to ₹13.5 crore, followed by ₹12.5 crore on Day 4. However, by Day 5, the film's earnings dropped to single digits, earning just ₹3.2 crore. The downward trend continued with ₹3.35 crore on Day 6, ₹2.2 crore on Day 7, ₹1.75 crore on Day 8, ₹1.15 crore on Day 9, and ₹1.16 crore on Day 10.

Day India Net Collection: Day 1 [1st Thursday]: ₹ 26 crore

Day 2 [1st Friday]: ₹ 10.25 crore

Day 3 [1st Saturday]: ₹ 13.5 crore

Day 4 [1st Sunday]: ₹ 12.5 crore

Day 5 [1st Monday]: ₹ 3.2 crore

Day 6 [1st Tuesday]: ₹ 3.35 crore

Day 7 [1st Wednesday]: ₹ 2.2 crore

Day 8 [2nd Thursday]: ₹ 1.75 crore

Week 1 Collection ₹ 72.75 crore

Day 9 [2nd Friday]: ₹ 1.15 crore

Day 10 [2nd Saturday]: ₹ 1.6 crore

Day 11 [2nd Sunday]: ₹ 1.9 crore

Day 12 [2nd Monday]: ₹ 0.29 crore (early estimate)

Total: ₹ 77.66 crore

According to the report, Vidaamuyarchi had an overall 12.33% Tamil Occupancy on Monday, February 17, 2025.

About Vidaamuyarchi Vidaamuyarchi is anaction-thriller directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Lyca Productions. The movie stars Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, and Regina Cassandra in key roles.

'Vidaamuyarchi' an adaptation of the 1997 American film 'Breakdown', is an intense action-packed thriller that follows the story of Arjun (played by Ajith Kumar), a man who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue his wife, Kayal (Trisha Krishnan), who has been captured by a notorious group in Azerbaijan.

The majority of the film was shot in Azerbaijan, with a brief schedule in Thailand. Filming wrapped up by December 2024, leading to a final release after a delay from its initial January release date.