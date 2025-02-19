Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 13: Ajith’s movie sees BIG drop, but remains highest Tamil grosser worldwide

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 13: Superstar Ajith Kumar's movie witnessed a massive drop in its collections on Tuesday, February 18. However, the movie continues to enjoy the title of ‘Highest Tamil grosser of 2025’.

Vidaamuyarchi's total box office collection after day 13 stood at ₹78.80 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. However, the movie managed to earn merely ₹70 lakh on Tuesday, February 18. The action thriller has earned an estimated ₹132.97 crore worldwide and stands as the highest Tamil grosser of 2025 in terms of worldwide collections.

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 13 As per Sacnilk's early estimates, Vidaamuyarchi remained consistent with its earnings in the second week and minted ₹70 lakh on Monday as well as on Tuesday. The collection dropped significantly from ₹1.9 crore earned on Sunday, February 17.

Vidaamuyarchi's occupancy in theatres stood at 10.61% for morning shows, 12.74% for afternoon shows, 10.51% for evening shows, and 12.36% for night shows.

Its Tamil occupancy stood at 100% in Mumbai, 13.5% in Madurai, 23% in Vellore, and 26% in Kochi.

Vidaamuyarchi's worldwide collection stood at ₹132.97 crore on Tuesday, February 18. Its overseas collection stood at ₹40 crore. The movie earned ₹76.78 crore in Tamil (net) and ₹92.97 crore (India Gross).

About Vidaamuyarchi The movie has been produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions. Vidaamuyarchi features Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar along with seasoned actors like Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and Ramya Subramanian.

Vidaamuyarchi is an adaptation of the 1997 American film Breakdown. Its story revolves around the life of a man who is willing to cross any limit to find his missing wife. Lead character of the movie, Arjun, embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue his wife, Kayal, who has been captured by a notorious group in Azerbaijan. Would he be able to find his wife? Would he be able to rescue her and return to India? Watch the movie in theatres to find out.