Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 13: Ajith’s movie sees BIG drop, but remains highest Tamil grosser worldwide

Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi experienced a significant drop in box office collections on February 18, earning only 70 lakh. Despite this, it remains the highest Tamil grosser of 2025 with a total collection of 78.80 crore after 13 days.

Livemint
Updated19 Feb 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Advertisement
Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 13: Here’s how much the movie has earned worldwide(X/@LycaProductions)

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 13: Superstar Ajith Kumar's movie witnessed a massive drop in its collections on Tuesday, February 18. However, the movie continues to enjoy the title of ‘Highest Tamil grosser of 2025’.

Vidaamuyarchi's total box office collection after day 13 stood at 78.80 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. However, the movie managed to earn merely 70 lakh on Tuesday, February 18. The action thriller has earned an estimated 132.97 crore worldwide and stands as the highest Tamil grosser of 2025 in terms of worldwide collections.

Advertisement
Also Read | Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 5: Vicky Kaushal movie crosses ₹150 crore

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 13

As per Sacnilk's early estimates, Vidaamuyarchi remained consistent with its earnings in the second week and minted 70 lakh on Monday as well as on Tuesday. The collection dropped significantly from 1.9 crore earned on Sunday, February 17.

Also Read | Pushpa 2 box office shatters new records, beats Baahubali 2

Vidaamuyarchi's occupancy in theatres stood at 10.61% for morning shows, 12.74% for afternoon shows, 10.51% for evening shows, and 12.36% for night shows.

Its Tamil occupancy stood at 100% in Mumbai, 13.5% in Madurai, 23% in Vellore, and 26% in Kochi.

Advertisement

Vidaamuyarchi's worldwide collection stood at 132.97 crore on Tuesday, February 18. Its overseas collection stood at 40 crore. The movie earned 76.78 crore in Tamil (net) and 92.97 crore (India Gross).

About Vidaamuyarchi

The movie has been produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions. Vidaamuyarchi features Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar along with seasoned actors like Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and Ramya Subramanian.

Vidaamuyarchi is an adaptation of the 1997 American film Breakdown. Its story revolves around the life of a man who is willing to cross any limit to find his missing wife. Lead character of the movie, Arjun, embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue his wife, Kayal, who has been captured by a notorious group in Azerbaijan. Would he be able to find his wife? Would he be able to rescue her and return to India? Watch the movie in theatres to find out.

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentVidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 13: Ajith’s movie sees BIG drop, but remains highest Tamil grosser worldwide
First Published:19 Feb 2025, 07:30 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App