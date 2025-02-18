Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 13: ‘Biggest Tamil opener of 2025’ reports massive drop in earnings on Tuesday

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 13: Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith, experienced a significant drop in earnings on Day 13, with collections reaching 36 lakh, totalling 78.46 crore in India.

Published18 Feb 2025, 08:44 PM IST
Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 13: The film earned nearly ₹36 lakh in India on the thirteenth day of release for all languages

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 13: Tamil action film starring Ajith performed decently in the first twelve of release. The earnings of Vidaamuyarchi dropped significantly on Day 13, with the film minting 36 lakh so far, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 13

Vidaamuyarchi has earned nearly 36 lakh in India on the thirteenth day of release for all languages, bringing the total collection of the film to 78.46 crore in India so far, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

On Monday, Ajith's movie witnessed a sharp fall in its collection. It earned an estimated 50 lakh, and its total collection stood at 77.90 crore in India. The total box office collection after the first week was 72.75 crore. This included 70.75 crore minted from the Tamil version, 2 crore from the Telugu version, and zero earnings from the Hindi version. On Day 12, the film's worldwide box office collection stood at 132.12 crore.

However, Ajith starrer film emerged as the ‘Biggest Tamil opener of 2025’ due to its strong box office debut. The film has earned nearly 75.76 crore from its Tamil version. Meanwhile, Madha Gaja Raja starring Vishal and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar earned an estimated 47.56 crore in Tamil.

 

Magizh Thirumeni directed Vidaamuyarchi, sparking immense excitement among Ajith Kumar's fans before its release.

About Vidaamuyarchi

The film is an adaptation of the 1997 American film Breakdown. The intense, action-packed thriller tells the story of Arjun (played by Ajith Kumar), a man who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue his wife, Kayal (Trisha Krishnan), who has been captured by a notorious group in Azerbaijan.

Vidaamuyarchi has been produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions. Apart from Ajith, the film features actors including Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and Ramya Subramanian.

First Published:18 Feb 2025, 08:44 PM IST
