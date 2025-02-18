Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 13: ‘Biggest Tamil opener of 2025’ reports massive drop in earnings on Tuesday

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 13: Tamil action film starring Ajith performed decently in the first twelve of release. The earnings of Vidaamuyarchi dropped significantly on Day 13, with the film minting ₹36 lakh so far, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 13 Vidaamuyarchi has earned nearly ₹36 lakh in India on the thirteenth day of release for all languages, bringing the total collection of the film to ₹78.46 crore in India so far, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Advertisement

On Monday, Ajith's movie witnessed a sharp fall in its collection. It earned an estimated ₹50 lakh, and its total collection stood at ₹77.90 crore in India. The total box office collection after the first week was ₹72.75 crore. This included ₹70.75 crore minted from the Tamil version, ₹2 crore from the Telugu version, and zero earnings from the Hindi version. On Day 12, the film's worldwide box office collection stood at ₹132.12 crore.

Advertisement

However, Ajith starrer film emerged as the ‘Biggest Tamil opener of 2025’ due to its strong box office debut. The film has earned nearly ₹75.76 crore from its Tamil version. Meanwhile, Madha Gaja Raja starring Vishal and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar earned an estimated ₹47.56 crore in Tamil.

Also Read | Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajith starrer film earns THIS amount

Magizh Thirumeni directed Vidaamuyarchi, sparking immense excitement among Ajith Kumar's fans before its release.

About Vidaamuyarchi The film is an adaptation of the 1997 American film Breakdown. The intense, action-packed thriller tells the story of Arjun (played by Ajith Kumar), a man who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue his wife, Kayal (Trisha Krishnan), who has been captured by a notorious group in Azerbaijan.

Advertisement