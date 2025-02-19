Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 14: ‘Biggest Tamil opener of 2025’ fails to impress audience on Wednesday

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 14: On Day 14, Vidaamuyarchi earned 33 lakh, bringing total earnings to 79.18 crore. The film, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, is based on the 1997 film Breakdown and features Ajith Kumar in the lead role.

Livemint
Published19 Feb 2025, 09:17 PM IST
Advertisement
Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 14: Ajith starrer film sees drop in earnings.(X/@LycaProductions)

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 14: Ajith starrer action thriller film earned decently in the first thirteen days of release. On Day 14, the earnings of Vidaamuyarchi dropped with the film minting 33 lakh so far, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 14

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Vidaamuyarchi earned nearly 33 lakh in India on Day 14 of release for all languages, bringing the film's total collection to 79.18 crore so far.

Vidaamuyarchi's collection dropped sharply on Tuesday. The film earned 36 lakh, down from 50 lakh on Monday. The total box office collection of Vidaamuyarchi after the first week was 72.75 crore, which included 70.75 crore earned from the Tamil version, while 2 crore minted from the Telugu version and no earnings from the Hindi version.

Advertisement

 

Also Read | Vidaamuyarchi reports massive drop in earnings on Tuesday

However, the Ajith-starrer film emerged as the ‘Biggest Tamil opener of 2025’ due to its strong box office debut. The Tamil version of the film earned nearly 75.76 crore. While another Tamil film released in 2025, Madha Gaja Raja, starring Vishal and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, earned an estimated 47.56 crore in Tamil.

 

Also Read | Vidaamuyarchi BO Day 12: : Nearly 85% drop in earning of Ajith Kumar’s action

On Tuesday, February 18, Vidaamuyarchi's worldwide collection stood at 132.97 crore. Its overseas collection stood at 40 crore.

The Tamil action thriller was directed by Magizh Thirumeni, which sparked immense excitement among Ajith fans before the release.

Advertisement

 

Also Read | Vidaamuyarchi BO Collection Day 11: Ajith’s movie mints THIS amount

About Vidaamuyarchi

Vidaamuyarchi is an adaptation of the 1997 American film Breakdown. The action thriller movie tells the story of Arjun (played by Ajith Kumar), a man who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue his wife, Kayal (Trisha Krishnan), who has been captured by a notorious group in Azerbaijan.

Subaskaran Allirajah produced Vidaamuyarchi under the banner of Lyca Productions. In addition to Ajith, the film features actors Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and Ramya Subramanian.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentVidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 14: ‘Biggest Tamil opener of 2025’ fails to impress audience on Wednesday
First Published:19 Feb 2025, 09:17 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App