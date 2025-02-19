Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 14: ‘Biggest Tamil opener of 2025’ fails to impress audience on Wednesday

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 14: Ajith starrer action thriller film earned decently in the first thirteen days of release. On Day 14, the earnings of Vidaamuyarchi dropped with the film minting ₹33 lakh so far, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 14 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Vidaamuyarchi earned nearly ₹33 lakh in India on Day 14 of release for all languages, bringing the film's total collection to ₹79.18 crore so far.

Vidaamuyarchi's collection dropped sharply on Tuesday. The film earned ₹36 lakh, down from ₹50 lakh on Monday. The total box office collection of Vidaamuyarchi after the first week was ₹72.75 crore, which included ₹70.75 crore earned from the Tamil version, while ₹2 crore minted from the Telugu version and no earnings from the Hindi version.

However, the Ajith-starrer film emerged as the ‘Biggest Tamil opener of 2025’ due to its strong box office debut. The Tamil version of the film earned nearly ₹75.76 crore. While another Tamil film released in 2025, Madha Gaja Raja, starring Vishal and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, earned an estimated ₹47.56 crore in Tamil.

On Tuesday, February 18, Vidaamuyarchi's worldwide collection stood at ₹132.97 crore. Its overseas collection stood at ₹40 crore.

The Tamil action thriller was directed by Magizh Thirumeni, which sparked immense excitement among Ajith fans before the release.

About Vidaamuyarchi Vidaamuyarchi is an adaptation of the 1997 American film Breakdown. The action thriller movie tells the story of Arjun (played by Ajith Kumar), a man who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue his wife, Kayal (Trisha Krishnan), who has been captured by a notorious group in Azerbaijan.