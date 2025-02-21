Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 15: Ajith Kumar’s Tamil action thriller movie Vidaamuyarchi is on a downward curve at the domestic box office, earning just ₹47 lakh on Thursday, the 15th day of its release.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the figure is roughly 24.29 per cent less than the movie's earnings on Day 14, when it earned ₹53 lakh.

Vidaamuyarchi had even witnessed a sharp decline in its collections on Tuesday(Day 13), earning ₹36 lakh, down from ₹50 lakh on Monday.

With this, Vidaamuyarchi has netted a total of ₹79.97 crore in 15 days.

Vidaamuyarchi Worldwide Box Office Collection Trisha Krishnan starrer earned ₹133.75 crore at the global box office by Wednesday, the end of its 14-day run in theatres.

Vidaamuyarchi, which opened at a massive ₹26 crore on February 6, earned ₹40 crore overseas, while its gross earnings in India stood at ₹93.75 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Vidaamuyarchi occupancy The first major release in Tamil in 2025, Vidaamuyarchi had an overall 10.93 per cent Tamil occupancy on Thursday (Day 15).

Cinema halls in the morning were filled up to 10.93 per cent, and up to 12.43 per cent in the afternoon.

Why did Vidaamuyarchi's earnings slump? Vidaamuyarchi had a promising start with record-breaking openings, but its inability to maintain audience interest has resulted in a steady decline in box office collections.

A Radio City report said factors like mixed reviews and decreasing theatre occupancy have contributed to its underwhelming performance over the past two weeks.

Vidaamuyarchi: The biggest Tamil opener Despite its decline in collections, the Ajith-starrer Vidaamuyarchi emerged as the "Biggest Tamil Opener of 2025" thanks to its strong debut at the box office.