Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 15: Ajith’s Tamil movie mints just ₹47 lakh as audience interest wanes

Ajith Kumar's Tamil film Vidaamuyarchi started strong with a record opening but has seen a sharp decline in box office earnings, raking in just 47 lakh on Day 15. Mixed reviews and dwindling audience interest are causing the dip in BO collections.

Updated21 Feb 2025, 09:51 AM IST
According to Sacnilk, Vidaamuyarchi earned an estimated ₹13.39 crore from advance booking collection.

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 15: Ajith Kumar’s Tamil action thriller movie Vidaamuyarchi is on a downward curve at the domestic box office, earning just 47 lakh on Thursday, the 15th day of its release.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the figure is roughly 24.29 per cent less than the movie's earnings on Day 14, when it earned 53 lakh.

Vidaamuyarchi had even witnessed a sharp decline in its collections on Tuesday(Day 13), earning 36 lakh, down from 50 lakh on Monday.

With this, Vidaamuyarchi has netted a total of 79.97 crore in 15 days.

Vidaamuyarchi Worldwide Box Office Collection

Trisha Krishnan starrer earned 133.75 crore at the global box office by Wednesday, the end of its 14-day run in theatres.

Vidaamuyarchi, which opened at a massive 26 crore on February 6, earned 40 crore overseas, while its gross earnings in India stood at 93.75 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Vidaamuyarchi occupancy

The first major release in Tamil in 2025, Vidaamuyarchi had an overall 10.93 per cent Tamil occupancy on Thursday (Day 15).

Cinema halls in the morning were filled up to 10.93 per cent, and up to 12.43 per cent in the afternoon.

Why did Vidaamuyarchi's earnings slump?

Vidaamuyarchi had a promising start with record-breaking openings, but its inability to maintain audience interest has resulted in a steady decline in box office collections.

A Radio City report said factors like mixed reviews and decreasing theatre occupancy have contributed to its underwhelming performance over the past two weeks.

Vidaamuyarchi: The biggest Tamil opener

Despite its decline in collections, the Ajith-starrer Vidaamuyarchi emerged as the "Biggest Tamil Opener of 2025" thanks to its strong debut at the box office.

The Tamil version of the film earned nearly 75.76 crore. In comparison, another Tamil film released in 2025, Madha Gaja Raja, starring Vishal and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, earned an estimated 47.56 crore in Tamil.

 

First Published:21 Feb 2025, 09:51 AM IST
