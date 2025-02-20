Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 15: Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi is experiencing a slow performance at the domestic box office, with its collections steadily declining. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the action thriller has received mixed reviews from audiences, which has impacted its overall momentum.

The Vidaamuyarchi movie is expected to mint only ₹79.93 crore India net, as per early estimates by Sacnilk. Had the Ajith starrer movie maintained its positive momentum after its release, the India net collection might have crossed ₹100 crore comfortably.

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 15 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Vidaamuyarchi earned nearly ₹35 lakh in India on Day 15 of release for all languages. This figure is roughly 33 per cent less as compared to the Ajith starrer movie's earnings on Day 14, when the movie minted ₹53 lakhs.

Vidaamuyarchi had even witnessed a sharp decline in its collections on Tuesday(Day 13), earning ₹36 lakh, down from ₹50 lakh on Monday.

Why did Vidaamuyarchi's earnings slump Vidaamuyarchi had a promising start with record-breaking openings, but its inability to maintain audience interest has resulted in a steady decline in box office collections. Factors like mixed reviews and decreasing theatre occupancy have contributed to its underwhelming performance over the past two weeks, mentioned a report by Radio City.

Vidaamuyarchi occupancy The staggering decline in the movie's earnings also reflected in the footfalls. Vidaamuyarchi had an overall 11.68 per cent Tamil occupancy on Thursday (Day 15).

Cinema halls in the morning were filled up to 10.93 per cent, and up to 12.43 per cent in the afternoon.

Vidaamuyarchi the biggest Tamil opener? Despite its decline in collections, the Ajith-starrer Vidaamuyarchi emerged as the "Biggest Tamil Opener of 2025" thanks to its strong debut at the box office.

The Tamil version of the film earned nearly ₹75.76 crore. In comparison, another Tamil film released in 2025, Madha Gaja Raja, starring Vishal and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, earned an estimated ₹47.56 crore in Tamil.