Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 15: Ajith’s Tamil movie struggles to stay afloat; fails to reach ₹100 cr mark

  • Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 15: Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi is struggling at the box office, with collections failing to reach 100 crore even after two weeks. The Tamil movie, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, has received mixed reviews, leading to a significant drop in earnings

Updated20 Feb 2025, 07:55 PM IST
Vidaamuyarchi poster (X/@LycaProductions)

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 15: Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi is experiencing a slow performance at the domestic box office, with its collections steadily declining. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the action thriller has received mixed reviews from audiences, which has impacted its overall momentum.

The Vidaamuyarchi movie is expected to mint only 79.93 crore India net, as per early estimates by Sacnilk. Had the Ajith starrer movie maintained its positive momentum after its release, the India net collection might have crossed 100 crore comfortably.

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 15

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Vidaamuyarchi earned nearly 35 lakh in India on Day 15 of release for all languages. This figure is roughly 33 per cent less as compared to the Ajith starrer movie's earnings on Day 14, when the movie minted 53 lakhs.

Vidaamuyarchi had even witnessed a sharp decline in its collections on Tuesday(Day 13), earning 36 lakh, down from 50 lakh on Monday.

Why did Vidaamuyarchi's earnings slump

Vidaamuyarchi had a promising start with record-breaking openings, but its inability to maintain audience interest has resulted in a steady decline in box office collections. Factors like mixed reviews and decreasing theatre occupancy have contributed to its underwhelming performance over the past two weeks, mentioned a report by Radio City.

Vidaamuyarchi occupancy

The staggering decline in the movie's earnings also reflected in the footfalls. Vidaamuyarchi had an overall 11.68 per cent Tamil occupancy on Thursday (Day 15).

Cinema halls in the morning were filled up to 10.93 per cent, and up to 12.43 per cent in the afternoon.

Vidaamuyarchi the biggest Tamil opener?

Despite its decline in collections, the Ajith-starrer Vidaamuyarchi emerged as the "Biggest Tamil Opener of 2025" thanks to its strong debut at the box office.

The Tamil version of the film earned nearly 75.76 crore. In comparison, another Tamil film released in 2025, Madha Gaja Raja, starring Vishal and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, earned an estimated 47.56 crore in Tamil.

First Published:20 Feb 2025, 07:55 PM IST
