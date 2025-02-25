Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 19: Ajith’s movie slumps ahead of OTT release, mints THIS amount on February 25

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 19: Ajith's film Vidaamuyarchi earned 7 lakh, bringing its total to 78.42 crore. The film's collection dropped significantly from 13 lakh on Monday. It debuted as the biggest Tamil opener of 2025 and will stream on Netflix from March 3.

Updated25 Feb 2025, 07:25 PM IST
Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 19: Ajith starrer film will release on Netflix.

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 19: Ajith starrer action thriller film's earnings dropped on the nineteenth day of release. On Day 19, the earnings of Vidaamuyarchi dipped, with the film minting 7 lakh so far in Tamil language, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 19

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Vidaamuyarchi earned nearly 7 lakh in India on Day 19 of release in Tamil language, bringing the film's total collection to 78.42 crore.

Vidaamuyarchi's collection fell sharply on Tuesday. The film earned 7 lakh, down from 13 lakh on Monday.

Vidaamuyarchi's total box office collection after the first week was 72.75 crore, including 70.75 crore minted from the Tamil version, 2 crore minted from the Telugu version, and no earnings from the Hindi version.

However, the Ajith-starrer action thriller film emerged as the ‘Biggest Tamil opener of 2025’ with a strong box office debut. The Tamil version of the film earned nearly 78 crore. While another Tamil film released in 2025, Madha Gaja Raja, starring Vishal and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, earned an estimated 47.56 crore in Tamil.

 

The Tamil action thriller was directed by Magizh Thirumeni, which sparked immense excitement among Ajith fans before the release.

Vidaamuyarchi OTT release

Vidaamuyarchi is set to make its digital debut on OTT platform Netflix on March 3 in all languages—Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Taking to its social media handle, Netflix captioned, “No breaks. No limits. Just Vidaamuyarchi.”

About Vidaamuyarchi

The Tamil action thriller film is an adaptation of the 1997 American film Breakdown. The film tells the story of Arjun (played by Ajith Kumar), a man who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue his wife, Kayal (Trisha Krishnan), who has been captured by a group in Azerbaijan.

Vidaamuyarchi is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions. Along with Ajith, the film features actors Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and Ramya Subramanian.

First Published:25 Feb 2025, 07:25 PM IST
