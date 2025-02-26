Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 20: Ajith’s Tamil action thriller slows down, mints THIS amount on Feb 26

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 20: Tamil superstar Ajith starrer action thriller film's earnings witnessed a marginal drop in earnings on Day 20 of release. The film minted ₹5 lakh on Day 20 so far in Tamil language, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 20 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Vidaamuyarchi earned nearly ₹5 lakh in India on Day 20 of its release in Tamil language. The total collection of the film now stands at ₹78.47 crore.

Vidaamuyarchi's collection fell marginally on Wednesday. The film earned ₹5 lakh, down from ₹7 lakh on Tuesday.

Vidaamuyarchi week 1 performance The total box office collection of Vidaamuyarchi after the first week of release stood at ₹72.75 crore, including ₹70.75 crore earned from the Tamil version, ₹2 crore minted from the Telugu version, and no earnings from the Hindi version.

Meanwhile, the film emerged as the ‘Biggest Tamil opener of 2025’ due to a strong box office debut. The Tamil version of the film earned nearly ₹78 crore. Madha Gaja Raja, starring Vishal and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, another 2025 Tamil release earned nearly ₹47.56 crore in Tamil.

Vidaamuyarchi OTT release Vidaamuyarchi will make its digital debut on the OTT platform Netflix on March 3 in all languages—Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. On its social media handle, Netflix captioned, “No breaks. No limits. Just Vidaamuyarchi.”

About Vidaamuyarchi The Tamil action thriller film is an adaptation of the 1997 American film Breakdown. The film tells the story of Arjun (played by Ajith Kumar), a man who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue his wife, Kayal (Trisha Krishnan), who is captured by a group in Azerbaijan.