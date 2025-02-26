Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 20: Ajith’s Tamil action thriller slows down, mints THIS amount on Feb 26

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 20: Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith, earned 5 lakh on Day 20, bringing its total collection to 78.47 crore. The film experienced a drop in earnings compared to Day 19.

Published26 Feb 2025, 06:57 PM IST
Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 19: Earnings drop on Day 20.(Lakshmi)

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 20: Tamil superstar Ajith starrer action thriller film's earnings witnessed a marginal drop in earnings on Day 20 of release. The film minted 5 lakh on Day 20 so far in Tamil language, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 20

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Vidaamuyarchi earned nearly 5 lakh in India on Day 20 of its release in Tamil language. The total collection of the film now stands at 78.47 crore.

Vidaamuyarchi's collection fell marginally on Wednesday. The film earned 5 lakh, down from 7 lakh on Tuesday.

Vidaamuyarchi week 1 performance

The total box office collection of Vidaamuyarchi after the first week of release stood at 72.75 crore, including 70.75 crore earned from the Tamil version, 2 crore minted from the Telugu version, and no earnings from the Hindi version.

Meanwhile, the film emerged as the ‘Biggest Tamil opener of 2025’ due to a strong box office debut. The Tamil version of the film earned nearly 78 crore. Madha Gaja Raja, starring Vishal and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, another 2025 Tamil release earned nearly 47.56 crore in Tamil.

 

Vidaamuyarchi OTT release

Vidaamuyarchi will make its digital debut on the OTT platform Netflix on March 3 in all languages—Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. On its social media handle, Netflix captioned, “No breaks. No limits. Just Vidaamuyarchi.”

About Vidaamuyarchi

The Tamil action thriller film is an adaptation of the 1997 American film Breakdown. The film tells the story of Arjun (played by Ajith Kumar), a man who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue his wife, Kayal (Trisha Krishnan), who is captured by a group in Azerbaijan.

Vidaamuyarchi is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions. Along with Ajith, the film features actors Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and Ramya Subramanian. The Tamil action thriller was directed by Magizh Thirumeni.

First Published:26 Feb 2025, 06:57 PM IST
