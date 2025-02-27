Vidaamuyarchi Box Office collection Day 21: Ajith starrer film’s earnings slump further ahead of Netflix release

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office collection Day 21: The Tamil action thriller movie starring Ajith, witnessed a bumper opening on Day 1. However, the movie failed to keep up with the positive momentum, with its earnings for all languages declining rapidly.

Vidaamuyarchi movie has minted a total of ₹78.5 crore India net, in the Tamil language, shows data collated by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office collection Day 21 The Ajith starrer film failed to mint even ₹1 crore on Thursday, day 21, and earned only ₹3 lakhs for the Tamil version of the film.

Thursday's Box Office earnings are significantly lower as compared to Wednesday (Day 20) and Tuesday (Day 19)'s earnings, when the movie minted ₹5 lakhs and ₹7 lakhs respectively.

Despite such weak numbers, the Vidaamuyarchi movie emerged as the Biggest Tamil Opener of 2025 with a strong box office debut, earning nearly ₹78 crore for its Tamil version. In comparison, another Tamil film released in 2025, Madha Gaja Raja, starring Vishal and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, earned an estimated ₹47.56 crore in Tamil.

Vidaamuyarchi OTT release The Vidaamuyarchi movie is all set to make its digital debut on OTT platform Netflix on March 3. The Ajith starrer movie would be released in all languages—Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Taking to its social media handle, Netflix wrote: “No breaks. No limits. Just Vidaamuyarchi.”

Ajith Kumar's upcoming film Although Ajith Kumar has not officially announced his next venture, director Karthik Subbaraj’s name is generating buzz in the industry.

Reportedly, Ajith might team up with the ‘Retro’ movie director for a project tentatively titled AK64.

More about Vidaamuyarchi The Tamil action thriller Vidaamuyarchi is an adaptation of the 1997 American film ‘Breakdown’. The film follows Arjun (played by Ajith Kumar), who embarks on a perilous mission to rescue his wife, Kayal (Trisha Krishnan), who has been captured by a group in Azerbaijan.

Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions, Vidaamuyarchi also stars Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and Ramya Subramanian alongside Ajith Kumar.