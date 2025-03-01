Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 23: Ajith Kumar's movie Vidaamuyarchi earnings have diminished to a meagre ₹1 lakh as the Tamil action thriller prepares for its OTT debut with Netflix on March 3.

Vidaamuyarchi had a bumper opening on its release day, February 6, earning a massive ₹26 crore. However, the movie failed to keep up with the positive momentum, with its earnings for all languages declining rapidly.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Vidaamuyarchi movie has minted a net total of ₹80.53 crore in India.

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office collection Day 23 On Day 23, the Ajith starter earned only ₹1 lakh for its Tamil version.

Its Friday Box Office earnings are significantly lower as compared to Wednesday (Day 20) and Tuesday (Day 19) earnings, when the movie minted ₹5 lakhs and ₹7 lakhs, respectively.

Despite such weak numbers, the Vidaamuyarchi movie emerged as the Biggest Tamil Opener of 2025 with a strong box office debut, earning nearly ₹78 crore for its Tamil version. In comparison, another Tamil film released in 2025, Madha Gaja Raja, starring Vishal and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, earned an estimated ₹47.56 crore in Tamil.

Globally, Vidaamuyarchi earned ₹135.84 crore.

Vidaamuyarchi OTT release The Vidaamuyarchi movie is all set to make its digital debut on OTT platform Netflix on March 3. The Ajith starrer movie would be released in all languages—Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Taking to its social media handle, Netflix wrote: “No breaks. No limits. Just Vidaamuyarchi.”

About Vidaamuyarchi The Tamil action thriller Vidaamuyarchi is an adaptation of the 1997 American film ‘Breakdown’.

The film follows Arjun (played by Ajith Kumar), who embarks on a perilous mission to rescue his wife, Kayal (Trisha Krishnan), who a group in Azerbaijan has captured.

Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions, Vidaamuyarchi also stars Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and Ramya Subramanian alongside Ajith Kumar.

Ajith Kumar's upcoming project

Although Ajith Kumar has not officially announced his next venture, director Karthik Subbaraj’s name is generating buzz in the industry.