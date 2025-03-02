Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 24: Ajith Kumar’s film earning declines, mints THIS amount

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 24: Ajith Kumar's Tamil action thriller Vidaamuyarchi continues to witness decline in the box office, with the movie prepares for its OTT debut with Netflix on March 3.

Began with a bumper opening of February 6, Vidaamuyarchi earned a massive ₹26 crore. However, the movie failed to keep up with the positive momentum, with its earnings for all languages declining rapidly.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Vidaamuyarchi movie has minted a net total of ₹80.54 crore in India. The movie managed to earn just ₹1 lakh on Day 24, while its Telegu version is already out of silver screens.

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office collection Day 24: On Day 24, the Ajith starter earned only ₹1 lakh for its Tamil version.

Its Saturday and Friday Box Office earnings are significantly lower as compared to Wednesday (Day 20) and Tuesday (Day 19) earnings, when the movie minted ₹5 lakhs and ₹7 lakhs, respectively.

Globally, Vidaamuyarchi earned ₹135.85 crore, with its overseas collections stood at ₹40.15 crore. The Tamil version itself earned ₹78.54 crore, while Telegu version earned ₹2 crore.

Vidaamuyarchi OTT release: The Vidaamuyarchi movie is all set to make its digital debut on OTT platform Netflix on March 3. The Ajith starrer movie would be released in all languages—Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Taking to its social media handle, Netflix wrote: “No breaks. No limits. Just Vidaamuyarchi.”

About Vidaamuyarchi: The Tamil action thriller Vidaamuyarchi is an adaptation of the 1997 American film ‘Breakdown’.

The film follows Arjun (played by Ajith Kumar), who embarks on a perilous mission to rescue his wife, Kayal (Trisha Krishnan), who a group in Azerbaijan has captured.