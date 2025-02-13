Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 7: The Kollywood movie starring Ajith impressed with its performance on Tuesday, following a rebound in India box office collection. The Magizh Thirumeni directorial opened to a massive ₹26 crore net in India on February 6. Although the movie generated decent responses, its box office collection did not pick up to the levels of release day.

Vidaamuyarchi Worldwide Collection The highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025 collected ₹117.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office until Day 6. At the overseas market, it raked in ₹35.40 gross while India gross stands at ₹82.10 crore, Sacnilk reported.

Also Read | Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajith starrer film mints THIS amount

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 7 Ajith starrer registered a 31.94 per cent drop in collection on Day 7 as it raked in ₹2.28 crore net in India, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. This comes after the Telugu movie witnessed 4.69 percent uptick in collection on February 11, miniting ₹3.35 crore net. Considering its 7-day run in theatres, Vidaamuyarchi collected ₹71.30 crore net in India in first week.

Estimated to be made on a budget of ₹225–350 crore, Vidaamuyarchi witnessed an overall Tamil occupancy of 12.76 percent on Wedensday, Sacnilk.com reported.

Let's have a look at day-wise net India Box Office Collection of Ajith’s action-thriller Vidaamuyarchi:

Day 1 [1st Thursday]: ₹26 crore

Day 2 [1st Friday]: ₹10.25 crore

Day 3 [1st Saturday]: ₹13.5 crore

Day 4 [1st Sunday]: ₹12.5 crore

Day 5 [1st Monday]: ₹3.2 crore

Day 6 [1st Tuesday]: ₹3.35 crore

Day 7 [1st Wednesday]: ₹2.50 crore (approximate)

Total: ₹71.30 crore

Also Read | 10 biggest flops of 2024: Bollywood movies that lost maximum money

Ajith's latest action-thriller, which is an official remake of 1997 Hollywood movie Breakdown by Jonathan Mostow, is set in Azerbaijan. The storyline revolves around a man's mission to rescue his wife, who is captured by a mysterious group.

Vidaamuyarchi OTT release Vidaamuyarchi's digital streaming rights have been acquired by streaming giant Netflix, according to Filmibeat. The movie was initially scheduled for January release, on the occasion of Pongal, but was postponed.