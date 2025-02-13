Hello User
Business News/ Entertainment / Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajith starrer film registers decline in earnings, mints THIS amount

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajith starrer film registers decline in earnings, mints THIS amount

Livemint

  • Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 8: According to industry tracker sacnilk.com, Vidaamuyarchi earned an estimated amount of around 72 lakh (India net) on its seventh day for all languages.

Vidaamuyarchi poster

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 8: Despite having a massive opening of 26 crore net at the domestic box office on February 6, Tamil superstar Ajith's film Vidaamuyarchi has witnessed a sharp decline at the box office on Day 8.

According to industry tracker sacnilk.com, Vidaamuyarchi earned an estimated amount of around 72 lakh (India net) on its seventh day for all languages. The film had an overall 11.60 per cent Tamil Occupancy on Wednesday, while Telugu Occupancy was just 7.43 per cent.

With this, the film has now an estimated 71 crore (India Net)till 7 pm on Thursday.

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection earning till date:

Ajith and Trisha starrer movie – made on a budget of 225–350 crore – had earned 120.25 crore worldwide till Day 7, according to Sacnilk.com. The industry tracker noted 71 crore was the India Net earnings, while India gross was recorded at 84.6 crore. The overseas collections stood at 35.65 crores.

Given below are day-wise net India Box Office Collection of Ajith’s action-thriller Vidaamuyarchi:

Day 1 [1st Thursday]: 26 crore

Day 2 [1st Friday]: 10.25 crore

Day 3 [1st Saturday]: 13.5 crore

Day 4 [1st Sunday]: 12.5 crore

Day 5 [1st Monday]: 3.15 crore

Day 6 [1st Tuesday]: 3.35 crore

Day 7 [1st Wednesday]: 2.05 crore

Day 8 [2nd Thursday]: 0.72 crore (Estimated)

Total: 71.72 crore (Estimated)

Vidaamuyarchi: Plot

The movie has been directed by Magizh Thirumeni, and managed to spark immense buzz among Ajith Kumar's fans.

'Vidaamuyarchi' an adaptation of the 1997 American film 'Breakdown', is an intense action-packed thriller that follows the story of Arjun (played by Ajith Kumar), a man who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue his wife, Kayal (Trisha Krishnan), who has been captured by a notorious group in Azerbaijan.

Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions, the film features an ensemble cast, including the powerful Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and Ramya Subramanian.

The film's cinematography, handled by Om Prakash, enhances the visual experience, while Anirudh Ravichander's music adds an extra layer of excitement to the narrative.

Though Vignesh Shivan was originally confirmed as the director for Ajith's 62nd film, he was later replaced by Magizh Thirumeni.

