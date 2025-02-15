Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 9: Ajith’s movie earns ₹125 crore worldwide

Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar, has earned 125 crore in its first nine days, with 86.65 crore from India. The film, facing competition on Valentine's Day, saw a slight increase in earnings despite receiving average critical reviews and primarily being released in Tamil.

Updated15 Feb 2025, 11:14 AM IST
Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajith movie, a remake of Breakdown, opened to ₹26 crore on February 6.(Screengrab @Youtube | trailer)

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 9: Ajith Kumar's Tamil action thriller movie minted 125 crore at the global box office by the end of its 9-day in theatres on Friday.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie earned 38.35 crore overseas, while its gross earnings in India stood at 86.65 crore.

Vidaamuyarchi, which opened at a massive 26 crore on February 6, witnessed an inconsistent earning pattern during its theatrical run.

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 9

As Vidaamuyarchi locked horns with Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava on Friday, Valentine's Day, the Trisha Krishnan starrer could mint just 2.01 crore on Day 9. However, it was 14.86% more than what the movie had earned in the previous days

Despite receiving mediocre critic reviews, Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, has dominated the Tamil box office, amassing 72.71 crore in nine days in its original language.

At the Indian Box office, the movie has earned a total of 74.76 crore.

Vidaamuyarchi was only released in Tamil and Telugu languages, and not in Hindi.

Vidaamuyarchi: Occupancy

Vidaamuyarchi had an overall 17.04 per cent Tamil occupancy on Friday, February 14. Morning shows witnessed an occupancy of 13.63 per cent, while shows in the afternoon were filled up to 18.98 per cent.

The evening and night shows had an occupancy of 14.87 per cent and 20.66 per cent, respectively.

Vidaamuyarchi: Plot

Vidaamuyarchi follows a man on a high-stakes mission to rescue his wife, who a dangerous group in Azerbaijan has abducted.

Filming began in 2023 and wrapped up in 2024, after which lead actor Ajith Kumar shifted his focus to his racing career. Initially set for a Pongal release, the film faced delays but eventually made its way to theatres. It is a remake of the 1997 American film Breakdown.

First Published:15 Feb 2025, 11:14 AM IST
