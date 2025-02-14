Vidaamuyarchi Box Office collection Day 9: Ajith starrer film suffers on Valentine’s weekend; mints only THIS much

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office collection Day 9: Vidaamuyarchi movie witnessed a massive opening, earning a whopping ₹26 crore net, right on the opening day. However, the Ajith starrer failed to keep up with the positive momentum, with the film's earnings dipping further on Valentine's Day.

Following its nine-day-run in the theatres, the Vidaamuyarchi movie is estimated to earn ₹74.22 crore India net, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office collection Day 9 Vidaamuyarchi movie managed to mint only ₹1.47 crore on Friday, Day 9, as per data collated by Sacnilk. This figure is significantly lower as compared to the movie's earnings on the previous days, when the movie minted an average of ₹3 crores.

On Day 8, the Ajith starrer film had earned ₹1.75 crore, and on Day 7 (Wednesday) the film earned ₹2.2 crore, shows data collated by Sacnilk. The film had an overall 11.60 per cent Tamil Occupancy on Wednesday, while Telugu Occupancy was just 7.43 per cent.

Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava released on Friday, minting ₹13.9 crore. Vidaamuyarchi might have faced competition from the historical drama film's release. It remains to be seen how the film performs in the upcoming week.

Vidaamuyarchi occupancy Vidaamuyarchi had an overall 15.83% Tamil occupancy on Friday, February 14, 2025. Morning shows witnessed an occupancy of 13.63 per cent, while shows in the afternoon were filled up to 18.98 per cent.

Vidaamuyarchi plot Vidaamuyarchi follows a man on a high-stakes mission to rescue his wife, who has been abducted by a dangerous group in Azerbaijan.

Filming began in 2023 and wrapped up in 2024, after which lead actor Ajith Kumar shifted his focus to his racing career. Initially set for a Pongal release, the film faced delays but eventually made its way to theatres. It is a remake of the 1997 American film Breakdown.