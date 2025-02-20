Vidaamuyarchi Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 14: Ajith Kumar’s Tamil movie earns ₹133.75 crore

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 14: Ajith Kumar's Tamil action thriller movie earned ₹133.75 crore at the global box office by the end of its 14-day run in theatres on Wednesday, catapulted by its bumper opening day collection and a steady holding thereafter.

Vidaamuyarchi, which opened at a massive ₹26 crore on February 6, earned ₹40 crore overseas, while its gross earnings in India stood at ₹93.75 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 14 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Trisha Krishnan starter, the ‘Biggest Tamil opener of 2025’, earned nearly ₹50 lakh in India on Day 14 of release for all languages.

This was 6.67 per cent less than what the movie earned on Tuesday. Notably, Vidaamuyarchi's collection dropped sharply on Tuesday—it earned just ₹36 lakh, down from ₹50 lakh on Monday.

With Wednesday's earnings, Vidaamuyarchi's total collection stood at ₹79.35 crore on day 14 of its release.

In 14 days, Vidaamuyarchi earned ₹77.38 crore in Tamil, while the movie minted ₹2 crore in Telugu.

Vidaamuyarchi's earnings by the end of the second week will be significantly lower than what it earned the Tamil movie earned in the first week.

After the first week, Vidaamuyarchi total box office collection was ₹72.75 crore, which included ₹70.75 crore earned from the Tamil version, while ₹2 crore minted from the Telugu version and no earnings from the Hindi version.

About Vidaamuyarchi Vidaamuyarchi is an adaptation of the 1997 American film Breakdown. The action thriller movie tells the story of Arjun (played by Ajith Kumar), a man who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue his wife, Kayal (Trisha Krishnan), who has been captured by a notorious group in Azerbaijan.

