Vidaamuyarchi Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 14: Ajith Kumar’s Tamil movie earns ₹133.75 crore

The Tamil action thriller Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar, earned 133.75 crore worldwide in 14 days, with 93.75 crore from India. Despite a strong start, collections declined on Day 14, marking a 6.67% drop from the previous day.

Updated20 Feb 2025, 09:23 AM IST
Vidaamuyarchi’s earnings by the end of the second week will be significantly lower than what it earned the Tamil movie earned in the first week.

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 14: Ajith Kumar's Tamil action thriller movie earned 133.75 crore at the global box office by the end of its 14-day run in theatres on Wednesday, catapulted by its bumper opening day collection and a steady holding thereafter.

Vidaamuyarchi, which opened at a massive 26 crore on February 6, earned 40 crore overseas, while its gross earnings in India stood at 93.75 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 14

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Trisha Krishnan starter, the ‘Biggest Tamil opener of 2025’, earned nearly 50 lakh in India on Day 14 of release for all languages.

This was 6.67 per cent less than what the movie earned on Tuesday. Notably, Vidaamuyarchi's collection dropped sharply on Tuesday—it earned just 36 lakh, down from 50 lakh on Monday.

With Wednesday's earnings, Vidaamuyarchi's total collection stood at 79.35 crore on day 14 of its release.

In 14 days, Vidaamuyarchi earned 77.38 crore in Tamil, while the movie minted 2 crore in Telugu.

After the first week, Vidaamuyarchi total box office collection was 72.75 crore, which included 70.75 crore earned from the Tamil version, while 2 crore minted from the Telugu version and no earnings from the Hindi version.

About Vidaamuyarchi

Vidaamuyarchi is an adaptation of the 1997 American film Breakdown. The action thriller movie tells the story of Arjun (played by Ajith Kumar), a man who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue his wife, Kayal (Trisha Krishnan), who has been captured by a notorious group in Azerbaijan.

Subaskaran Allirajah produced Vidaamuyarchi under the banner of Lyca Productions. In addition to Ajith, the film features actors Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and Ramya Subramanian.

First Published:20 Feb 2025, 09:23 AM IST
