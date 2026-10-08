Video: Nana Patekar's words on mortality, purpose resurface after death: 'I don’t know whether I’ll be here tomorrow’

A video from a recent public appearance by veteran actor Nana Patekar in Goa has resurfaced following his death, with the actor speaking about mortality, purpose and the need to give back.

In the video, Patekar reflects on the inevitability of death and questions whether he was making meaningful use of his life.

“We all have to go someday. I don’t know whether I will be here tomorrow or not. Every person’s life will eventually reach that point. But before that happens, I have to ask myself: am I able to do what I want to do? I have to ask myself whether I have tried. If my world is limited to my children, my wife, and my home, then what is my purpose? I have to give something back here, don’t I?," Nana reportedly said at an event in Goa, which he attended just a few days before his demise.

The remarks have resurfaced as fans and colleagues remember the actor following his death on Thursday.

Watch the video here:

Nana Patekar dies at 75 after cardiac arrest Patekar died at the age of 75 after suffering a severe cardiac arrest. He was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him for around 45 minutes.

Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, confirmed the news to ANI.

According to Dr Salkar, Patekar had sent a message to a friend at around 2:30 am saying that he was not feeling well. The friend later reached the actor's residence at around 4 am.

Nana Patekar's career in Hindi and Marathi cinema Patekar was one of the prominent actors in Hindi and Marathi cinema. He made his acting debut with the 1978 film Gaman and went on to appear in films including Parinda, Prahar, Angaar, Krantiveer, Tiranga, Khamoshi and Ab Tak Chhappan.

His Marathi film Natsamrat marked another significant phase in his career and earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in 2016.

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Patekar also continued to work in films in recent years. He appeared in Housefull 5 and was seen as a police officer in Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri.