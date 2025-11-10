Video: Sonu Nigam’s son Nevaan goes viral again after being spotted backstage at his concert. Here's why

A recent viral video has put legendary singer Sonu Nigam’s son back in the spotlight. The teenager, who first won hearts years ago with his adorable rendition of 'Why This Kolaveri Di', was spotted backstage at one of his father’s concerts, sparking a wave of nostalgia and affection among fans.

Sonu Nigam's son goes viral, once again A video shared online shows him standing quietly by the side of the stage, cheering for his father with evident pride.

Dressed in a black hoodie and matching cargo trousers, the young Nigam’s curly hair, lean frame, and effortless charm instantly drew attention from concert-goers and social media users alike.

Many noted the striking resemblance he shares with Sonu Nigam, not only in looks but also in his calm, expressive presence.

Why did Nevaan go viral then? The now-teenager first captured public imagination years ago when a video of him singing 'Why This Kolaveri Di' went viral. His innocent expression, near-perfect rhythm, and unmistakable confidence melted hearts across the internet.

The clip quickly amassed millions of views, with fans hailing it as one of the most endearing celebrity-kid moments of its time.

However, despite that brief brush with fame, both Sonu Nigam and his wife, Madhurima Nigam, made a conscious decision to keep their son away from the glare of the media. The couple have often spoken about wanting him to grow up with normalcy, focusing on education and self-discovery rather than celebrity exposure.

This rare recent sighting, therefore, came as a pleasant surprise to long-time fans of the singer.

Know more about ‘Why This Kolaveri Di’ The song that first brought him attention — ‘Why This Kolaveri Di’ — remains a cultural touchstone even today. Originally sung by actor Dhanush and composed by Anirudh Ravichander for the 2012 Tamil film ‘3’, the track became a nationwide sensation for its playful mix of Tamil and English lyrics, dubbed “Tanglish”.

Listen to the song here:

Its catchy tune and humorous heartbreak theme made it an instant viral phenomenon, cutting across linguistic and regional lines.