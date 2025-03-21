Shah Rukh Khan and his family would be temporarily shifting out of his palatial Mumbai residence ‘Mannat’.

With renovations planned for their home, SRK and his wife Gauri Khan, along with their three children - Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam will be shifting to a luxurious duplex in Pali Hill, one of Mumbai's most upscale neighbourhoods.

SRK's new home has generated a lot of buzz among his fans, and common people alike. The new place spanning 10500 sq ft, is almost half the size of Mannat, which is spread over 27000 sq ft.

Several Bollywood celebrities like Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, already live in Bandra's Pali Hill area, where SRK is shifting to.

Here's a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan's new home:

Shah Rukh Khan's new home Shah Rukh Khan has leased two opulent duplex apartments in Mumbai's Bandra Pali Hill area for ₹8.67 crore, for a period of three years, according to Hindustan Times.

The property, named Puja Casa, is co-owned by filmmaker Vashu Bhagnani, his son, actor-director Jackky Bhagnani, and daughter Deepshikha Deshmukh.

SRK's leased apartments span the first, second, seventh, and eighth floors of the building, while the other floors are home to different residents.

Shah Rukh Khan's new neighbours Vashu Bhagnani and his wife, along with their children, live in the Puja Casa. Jackky Bhagnani and his wife, actor Rakul Preet Singh, also reside there.

Shah Rukh Khan would be shifting to the Puja Casa with Gauri Khan, son Aryan Khan, daughter Suhana Khan, and youngest son AbRam Khan. Thus Bhagnanis will be neighbours to the Khans, who would stay there while renovations go on in Mannat.

Is SRK in legal trouble? SRK's wife, Gauri Khan, is in talks with authorities about adding two more floors to their six-storey bungalow, which is a Grade III heritage structure. Any structural change can only occur after securing proper permissions.

Social activist Santosh Daundkar has accused Shah Rukh Khan and the Maharashtra authority over clearances for renovations in Mannat, reported Bar & Bench.