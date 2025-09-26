Subscribe

Vidya Balan’s green saree look captures the spirit of Navratri Day 5

Vidya Balan embraced the festive spirit of Navratri in a graceful green saree, keeping her look minimal yet striking. Her traditional styling won over fans as she marked Day 5 celebrations with elegance.

Anjali Thakur
Published26 Sep 2025, 10:55 PM IST
Advertisement
The talented actress radiated grace and charm in her ethnic attire, leaving fans captivated.
The talented actress radiated grace and charm in her ethnic attire, leaving fans captivated. (Instagram/balanvidya)

Few actors carry an Indian handloom with as much poise as Vidya Balan. The actress embraced the festive spirit of Navratri with her signature grace, sharing a series of pictures on Instagram in a striking green saree.

Advertisement
Also Read | From Perth to Mumbai: 57-year-old Australian woman's love for Garba wins hearts

Keeping her look understated yet powerful, Vidya styled the outfit with her hair neatly tied back, statement ear cuffs, a stack of golden bangles, and a red bindi that added the perfect traditional touch. The minimal styling allowed the saree and her natural elegance to take centre stage.

Along with her post, Vidya wrote, “Navratri #Day5.”

See the post here:

Advertisement

Her look quickly won praise online. One admirer wrote, “Vidya ma’am, this shade of green is pure magic on you… elegant, graceful, and timeless.” Another commented, “Absolutely gorgeous,” while a third added, “You’re looking top class.”

Meanwhile, on Day 4 of Navratri, the actress opted for an ivory Kasavu saree with its hallmark golden border.

Also Read | Assata Shakur's death: How did former Black Liberation Army member die?

Navratri Day 5 Significance

The fifth day of Sharadiya Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Skandamata, a nurturing form of Goddess Durga. In Hindu scriptures, she is depicted riding a lion and holding baby Murugan in her lap. With lotus flowers in her upper hands and the Abhaya Mudra in her right, Skandamata symbolises compassion, protection, and maternal love.

Also Read | Navratri 2025: Stories behind each of nine forms of Goddess Durga – Navadurga

The nine-day festival of Navratri began on September 22 and will end on October 2 with Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra.

Advertisement

Each day of the 9-day Navratri festival honours a unique manifestation of the Goddess, symbolising different virtues, powers, and aspects of life. Likewise, Goddess Skandamata's worship on Navratri Day 5 has its own significance that makes it unique.

 
 
Navratri
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentVidya Balan’s green saree look captures the spirit of Navratri Day 5
Read Next Story