Vidya Balan’s green saree look captures the spirit of Navratri Day 5

Few actors carry an Indian handloom with as much poise as Vidya Balan. The actress embraced the festive spirit of Navratri with her signature grace, sharing a series of pictures on Instagram in a striking green saree.

Keeping her look understated yet powerful, Vidya styled the outfit with her hair neatly tied back, statement ear cuffs, a stack of golden bangles, and a red bindi that added the perfect traditional touch. The minimal styling allowed the saree and her natural elegance to take centre stage.

Along with her post, Vidya wrote, “Navratri #Day5.”

Her look quickly won praise online. One admirer wrote, “Vidya ma’am, this shade of green is pure magic on you… elegant, graceful, and timeless.” Another commented, “Absolutely gorgeous,” while a third added, “You’re looking top class.”

Meanwhile, on Day 4 of Navratri, the actress opted for an ivory Kasavu saree with its hallmark golden border.

Navratri Day 5 Significance The fifth day of Sharadiya Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Skandamata, a nurturing form of Goddess Durga. In Hindu scriptures, she is depicted riding a lion and holding baby Murugan in her lap. With lotus flowers in her upper hands and the Abhaya Mudra in her right, Skandamata symbolises compassion, protection, and maternal love.

The nine-day festival of Navratri began on September 22 and will end on October 2 with Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra.

