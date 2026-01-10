Vidyut Jammwal ditches clothes again in new video as he climbs tree, netizens say ‘Tarzan bhi patte pehenta tha’

Vidyut Jammwal has once again shared a video of himself, without clothes, from nature's lap. The actor who practices Kalaripayattu shared glimpses of his Sahaja journey. He posted a video where he was seen climbing trees and meditating in the snow.

Vidyut Jammwal climbs tree without clothes In the video, Vidyut Jammwal was seen climbing a tree in a forest-like area without clothes. The video also arrived with a picture of the actor in the show. Seemingly naked under a pile of snow, he was meditating with his hand folded. In another glimpse, he was seen walking on a rope and in other practices.

Advertisement

Jammwal explained the process in the caption of his post. He wrote, “As a Kalaripayattu practitioner, I delve into the yogic practice of Sahaja once a year. Sahaja means returning to a state of natural ease and instinct, fostering a deeper connection to nature and inner awareness. Scientifically, it activates numerous neuroreceptors and proprioceptors, enhancing sensory feedback and improving balance and coordination. This leads to greater body awareness, heightened mental focus, and a profound sense of grounding.”

Vidyut Jammwal's post.

Netizens react to Vidyut Jammwal's new forest video Previously, he went viral on social media after sharing naked pictures from his Himalayan retreat.

Advertisement

Much like earlier, his new video also attracted mixed comments.

Reacting to it, someone praised the actor and wrote, “Always in your own league, doing your own thing!” “MAAD,” added actor Kubbra Sait.

Someone mocked him: “Tarzan bhi patte pehenta tha, but sir aap to mahan ho (Even Tarzan used to cover himself using leaves. You are great.) A different one commented, “Bhai nange hone wali kya baat thi (what was there to get naked)?”

“He is living an actual human life,” defended a fan.

“The amount of focus to connect with nature,” added another.

Why did Vidyut Jammwal go naked A different user explained why Vidyut Jammwal chose to ditch clothes for the practice.

As per the user in the comment, “Kalaripayattu is one of the oldest martial arts in the world, born in Kerala’s forests. Traditionally, warriors trained with minimal or no clothing because clothes restrict movement. The art demands complete body freedom. The focus is on pure physical awareness, skin sensitivity & body awareness. Training without clothes sharpens sensory perception, helps feel balance, muscle tension, wind, grip, and friction, (and) builds (an) extreme mind–muscle connection. In traditional Gurukkal (masters) training, the body itself becomes the weapon.”

Advertisement

Tree climbing = primal strength. Climbing trees naked or barefoot improves grip strength, builds core and joint stability, trains fear control and adaptability. This mirrors how ancient warriors trained in jungles, not gyms. Mental discipline & ego removal. Minimal clothing symbolizes letting go of ego, comfort, and vanity, returning to a raw, primal state, absolute focus on discipline and breath. In Indian yogic and martial traditions, the body is treated as a tool, not an object.

“Vidyut isn’t doing this for shock value.”