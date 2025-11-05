Vijay addresses controversy in first public speech after Karur stampeded: ‘Just temporary struggles’

Actor-turned-politician Vijay held his first meeting in Chennai on Wednesday since the Karur stampede, which left 41 dead and many injured. Addressing his party members at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)'s Special General Committee meeting, Vijay talked about the controversy around the tragic incident. He also assured the members that no one can stop them from winning the upcoming 2026 elections.

Vijay's first speech since Karur stampede Reflecting similar thoughts from his last public gathering at Karur, Vijay said, as per Hindustan Times, "I will repeat what I said in my last public meeting. When nature and God are with us, when our own people stand with us, who can stop us? All these struggles are just temporary; let us shatter them. Our journey will not be stopped. Let’s be confident, and good things are bound to happen.”

Claiming “meaningless rumours and malicious political narratives” around the Karur incident, the Leo actor added, "I was in indescribable pain and distress all these days because of losing members of our family. In such a situation, it is our duty to stand by the feelings of our own people. During the time of silence and mourning, meaningless rumours and malicious political narratives were spread and forced upon us. All of this is aimed at destroying law and truth. However, we will stand firmly on the side of the law and truth, and dispel these falsehoods.”

What happened during Vijay's Karur rally? On September 27, TVK held a public rally, led by Vijay. The rally turned fatal, claiming 41 lives, while around 60 people were injured during a stampede.

Later, Vijay released a video statement on social media, extending condolences to the victims and their families. On 28 September, he announced a compensation of ₹20 lakh to the family of those who lost their lives and ₹2 lakh for those who were injured. A month after the incident, Vijay finally met the families of the victims in person in Mamallapuram, near Chennai.

The meeting was attended by hundreds of general committee members. Besides Vijay, General Secretaries N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, Arun Raj, and Treasurer Venkataraman were also present.

N Anand called the TVK party a “united organisation”, which stands for "one policy, one goal."