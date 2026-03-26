Vijay approaches TN DGP over remarks on women, files complaint against Ponraj

Chennai: Actor-politician Vijay on Thursday approached the office of the Director General of Police (DGP) in Chennai, submitting a formal complaint against political commentator V Ponraj over alleged derogatory remarks about women.

Vijay, who heads the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), sought legal action against Ponraj, accusing him of using offensive language in a recent interview. According to the complaint, the remarks targeted women supporters of the party and were “highly objectionable” in nature.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Vijay criticised the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), alleging that individuals making such remarks were being shielded under the guise of political discourse.

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Without directly quoting the comments, Vijay said that certain statements had insulted “mothers, sisters and women who are the pride of society,” and described the language used as unacceptable. He also stated that such remarks amounted to an affront to womanhood.

Accompanied by party members, Vijay personally visited the DGP office and submitted a petition seeking “stringent action” against Ponraj. The move marks a direct intervention by the actor-politician amid growing political and public reactions to the controversy.

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According to party leaders, Vijay was disturbed by the nature of the remarks and decided to escalate the matter formally. TVK functionary Sengottaiyan, speaking to reporters, said the party leadership viewed the issue as one concerning dignity and respect for women, news agency PTI reported.

The complaint also alleged that Ponraj’s remarks were made in a political context and were encouraged by a broader environment of partisan criticism. However, there has been no immediate response from Ponraj regarding the allegations.

Meanwhile, the incident has triggered protests by TVK supporters in several parts of Tamil Nadu. Party workers have reportedly staged demonstrations, calling for immediate legal action and stricter measures against those responsible for the remarks.

The controversy comes amid an increasingly charged political atmosphere in the state ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. Vijay, who launched his party earlier, has been positioning TVK as an emerging political force, often taking strong positions on issues related to governance and social concerns.

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Police officials have acknowledged receipt of the complaint and are expected to review the matter in accordance with legal procedures. No FIR has been registered so far, and further action is likely to depend on the findings of the preliminary inquiry.

The development has added to ongoing political exchanges in Tamil Nadu, with the issue of public discourse and the tone of political commentary once again coming under scrutiny.