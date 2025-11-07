Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's rumoured wedding to take place in Udaipur? Here's what we know

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are reportedly engaged. On various occasions, Mandanna's alleged engagement ring was spotted shining bright. Amid this, reports claim that their rumoured wedding is likely to take place next year. While no location has been locked yet, reportedly, The Girlfriend actor was in Udaipur for a recce.

Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna in Udaipur to lock venue for wedding: Report Hindustan Times reported that Rashmika Mandanna's wedding preparations are in full swing. It is claimed that she went to Udaipur and scouted potential venues for her big day.

“That’s true Rashmika was in Udaipur to look for potential venues. She stayed in the city for three days and did a thorough recce when it comes to the venues and places the city has to offer. Udaipur is known for its palatial resorts and dreamy lakeside backdrops, and Rashmika believes that the city might be just perfect to seal her forever with Vijay," the report quoted a source.

Also Read | Did Rashmika Mandanna confirm engagement to Vijay Deverakonda? She flaunts ring

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding prep “Rashmika wants to host a grand wedding, and Udaipur is definitely on her mind. But there is no clarity on bookings yet,” added the source.

Advertisement

Reportedly, no official booking has been made in Udaipur for now.

If rumours are true, the alleged couple might get married in February 2026.

A report by India Today quoted a source close to the Liger actor saying that the couple is indeed planning to wed next year”. It is claimed that the alleged wedding might be a blend of South Indian and Rajasthani customs.

It is believed to be a private affair just like their rumoured engagement. It will be reportedly attended by family members and close friends of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna.

It is not known whether they will hold a star-studded wedding reception.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are engaged? Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda reportedly got engaged in October this year. According to Hindustan Times, it was a private ceremony in Hyderabad. The couple did not share an official announcement or post pictures from their alleged engagement ceremony.

However, Deverakonda's team confirmed the couple's engagement rumours to the news portal. Reportedly, they also shared that the couple will tie the knot in February next year.

Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's dating rumours have been doing the rounds on the internet for a long time. The two actors starred together in films, Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019).

Vijay Deverakonda for Rashmika Mandanna's film Recently, Deverakonda gave a shoutout to Mandanna for her latest release, The Girlfriend.

He wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “I know they have made something powerful. Something important. Something that will be hard to digest. I know the performances by all actors are top class and what @23_rahulr has created with @iamRashmika and @Dheekshiths and @ItsAnuEmmanuel is going to create an impact. Tomorrow we will all see this happen with #TheGirlfriend, go experience it in the theaters and think. Lots of love and big hugs to the entire cast and crew.”