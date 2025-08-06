Vijay Deverakonda breaks silence on betting apps case after appearing before ED: 'As my name appeared...'

Actor Vijay Devarakonda appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday in connection with allegedly betting app case. After his arrival at the investigating agency's office, the actor clarified about the summons and said that the matter is being probed.

Vijay Deverakonda at ED Not just Vijay, but 25 celebrities, including Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, and Manchu Lakshmi came under the scanner for allegedly promoting illegal betting and gambling apps.

Vijay Deverakonda on betting app case Vijay said, as per ANI, “I want you all to change the headline saying Vijay Deverakonda appeared for gaming apps clarification. An investigation into betting apps is definitely underway, and they're also unsure why my name appeared. As my name appeared, they are doing the verification and taking details.”

Kingdom star added that while he has done "endorsements for Gaming apps, and there is no relation between gaming apps and betting apps."

“I have done endorsements for Gaming apps. There is no relation between a gaming app and a betting app. Gaming apps are completely legal, recognised by the government, and licensed as a business. They have GST, TDS, companies fully registered and recognised by the Supreme Court and various state governments. A23 is the same,” he said.

He further explained, "If you Google top gaming apps... these are registered gaming apps. They also sponsor the Indian Cricket team, the Olympics, the Indian Women's cricket team, IPL, and various others because these are completely legal entities. So, firstly, gaming apps and illegal betting apps should be separated."

Vijay said he has submitted all the necessary details for the investigation. "As my name came, they asked me for a few clarifications. They asked me for account details, transaction details and about the company. We have shown that."

"There is the Supreme Court and state governments to decide what is right or wrong. If they are okay, there should be no discussion," he said.

Prakash Raj on alleged betting app case Previously, actor Prakash Raj appeared before the ED in an alleged betting app case.

Addressing media, he said, "This was a case of money laundering of betting apps, and it was something I did in 2016. On moral grounds, I did not pursue it, and I gave them information that I did not receive any money because I did not want to make money from that. They have taken all the details and have finished the enquiry... Officers are doing their job, and as a citizen, I am supposed to cooperate and answer their questions. There is no witch-hunting or political motivation in this..."

The FIR was filed at the Miyapur police station in Hyderabad after Phanindra Sarma, a 32-year-old businessman, lodged a complaint on March 19. The complainant alleged that celebrities and influencers were promoting illegal gambling apps in violation of the Public Gambling Act of 1867, reported ANI.