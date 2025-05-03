Vijay Deverakonda clarifies his statement about Pahalgam terror attack: ‘no intention to hurt or target…’

Days after prominent Telugu film actor Vijay Deverakonda sparked a controversy for allegedly likening the horrifying Pahalgam attack to tribal clash, the Kalki actor issued a clarification on his comments.
“I wish to sincerely clarify: there was absolutely no intention to hurt or target any community, especially our Scheduled Tribes, who I deeply respect, and consider an integral part of our country,” Vijay Deverakonda posted on X, formerly Twitter.
Deverakonda's previous comments had attracted objections from the tribal associations, who reportedly said the actor's statements demeaned them.
A Hyderabad-based lawyer, Lal Chauhan, had filed a police complaint against Vijay Deverakonda over a comment he made during the pre-release event of Suriya’s film Retro, reported Telangana Today.
According to Chauhan, Deverakonda made a comparison between the recent Pahalgam terror attack and ancient tribal clashes, which he found inappropriate and insensitive. The complaint was registered at SR Nagar police station on Thursday, April 30.
Police said they’re currently reviewing the complaint and will decide on further action after taking legal advice.
Recently, during the ‘Retro’ event, Deverakonda said:"The solution to what is happening in Kashmir is also to educate them (terrorists) and ensure they don't get brainwashed. What will they achieve? Kashmir belongs to India, and Kashmiris are ours. Two years ago, I shot for Kushi in Kashmir. I have such good memories with them (the locals)."
The actor also said that the neighbouring country struggles to provide its citizens with basic necessities.
“Pakistan can't even look after their own, who don't have proper electricity and water. What do they want to do here? India doesn't even need to attack Pakistan because Pakistanis themselves are fed up with their government and will attack them if this continues. They behave like tribals did 500 years ago with the way they fight. We should stand united as people and love each other. We always need to move forward as people and stay united. Education is super key. Let's all be happy and keep our parents happy; only then can we progress,” Vijay Deverakonda said.
