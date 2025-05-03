Vijay Deverakonda clarifies his statement about Pahalgam terror attack: ‘no intention to hurt or target…’

Days after prominent Telugu film actor Vijay Deverakonda sparked a controversy for allegedly likening the horrifying Pahalgam attack to tribal clash, the Kalki actor issued a clarification on his comments.

“I wish to sincerely clarify: there was absolutely no intention to hurt or target any community, especially our Scheduled Tribes, who I deeply respect, and consider an integral part of our country,” Vijay Deverakonda posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Deverakonda's previous comments had attracted objections from the tribal associations, who reportedly said the actor's statements demeaned them.

What led to the controversy? A Hyderabad-based lawyer, Lal Chauhan, had filed a police complaint against Vijay Deverakonda over a comment he made during the pre-release event of Suriya’s film Retro, reported Telangana Today.

According to Chauhan, Deverakonda made a comparison between the recent Pahalgam terror attack and ancient tribal clashes, which he found inappropriate and insensitive. The complaint was registered at SR Nagar police station on Thursday, April 30.

Police said they’re currently reviewing the complaint and will decide on further action after taking legal advice.

What did Vijay Deverakonda say about Pahalgam terror attack? Recently, during the ‘Retro’ event, Deverakonda said:"The solution to what is happening in Kashmir is also to educate them (terrorists) and ensure they don't get brainwashed. What will they achieve? Kashmir belongs to India, and Kashmiris are ours. Two years ago, I shot for Kushi in Kashmir. I have such good memories with them (the locals)."

The actor also said that the neighbouring country struggles to provide its citizens with basic necessities.