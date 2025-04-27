Vijay Deverakonda condemns Pahalgam attack: ’Pakistan can’t even look after their own, Kashmir belongs to India’

Actor Vijay Deverakonda did not hold back at a recent event when he addressed the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan since the horrific attack on Kashmir's Pahalgam region. The actor was at the pre-release event of Suriya's Retro in Hyderabad where he urged Indians to stand united against Pakistan who can't even ‘look after their own.’

Vijay Deverakonda on terrorists after Pahalgam attack Talking about how terrorists are ‘brainwashed’, Vijay said that the only solution to the situation is education. He said in Telugu and English, as per Hindustan Times, “The solution to what is happening in Kashmir is also to educate them (terrorists) and ensure they don’t get brainwashed. What will they achieve? Kashmir belongs to India, and Kashmiris are ours. Two years ago, I shot for Kushi in Kashmir. I have such good memories with them (the locals).”

Vijay Deverakonda blasts Pakistan Slamming Pakistan directly, the Arjun Reddy actor said that India doesn't need to ‘attack’ the country as its own people are upset already.

“Pakistan can’t even look after their own, who don’t have proper electricity and water. What do they want to do here? India doesn’t even need to attack Pakistan because Pakistanis themselves are fed up with their government and will attack them if this continues. They behave like tribals did 500 years ago with the way they fight. We should stand united as people and love each other. We always need to move forward as people and stay united. Education is super key. Let’s all be happy and keep our parents happy; only then can we progress," he added.

Internet reacts to Vijay Deverakonda's words Vijay's strong words have gained mixed reactions from the internet.

Reacting to his statement, a user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote, “Least one actor from the Indian film industry has the spine to make this bold statement.” “Movie releasing… Or else they won't even come out of their houses,” quipped another.

One more user added, “That's why I love south industry (sic).” “Far better than Bollywood Pak lovers. Respect,” someone else commented.

The Pahalgam terror attack took place on April 22, killing 26 people. Vijay was among the many celebrities who had extended condolences to the victims and their families.

Meanwhile, Suriya's Retro will be released in theatres on May 1.

Vijay will be next seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Kingdom.