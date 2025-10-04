Vijay Deverakonda net worth: A look at Telugu star's wealth amid engagement chatter linking Rashmika Mandanna

Telugu superstars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna reportedly engaged privately, with a wedding expected in February 2026. Let's have a look at Liger actor's wealth amid engagement chatter.

Fareha Naaz
Published4 Oct 2025, 08:36 AM IST
Tollywood actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have reportedly engaged privately.
Tollywood actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have reportedly engaged privately.(Instagram)

Tollywood actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna reportedly decided to give their close bond a name by conducting a private engagement which was attended by family and friends. The wedding bells are expected to ring in February 2026. However, the couple has not yet officially confirmed or denied their relationship status nor their engagement, M9 News reported.

With fans exploding social media with excitement, the pair continues to keep their private lives under wraps. As fans await one of the most awaited celebrity weddings in Indian cinema, let's settle the curiosity around 36-year-old actor Vijay Deverakonda's net worth.

Also Read | Bollywood vs deepfake: Not just Aishwarya Rai, Rashmika and more who fell victim

Vijay Deverakonda's net worth

According to GQ India, Vijay Deverakonda’s net worth is estimated to be around 39 crore as of early 2024, which is approximately $4 million. An inside look into “The Filmy Star” actor's lifestyle and fortune, much beyond the silver screen gives a glimpse of his interests and likings.

Liger actor fortune can be attributed to several income sources, including acting career, his fashion label Rowdy Club and ownership of a volleyball team, besides various endorsement deals.

Also Read | Thama release date: When will Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika's film release

Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s bungalow

According to reports, Vijay Deverakonda’s multi-floor bungalow in Film Nagar, Hyderabad, is worth a whopping 15 crore.

The former brand ambassador of food delivery app Zomato shares his plush abode with family and pet dog, a Siberian husky named Storm. His residence is located in the same locality as that of Tollywood superstars Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and Chiranjeevi. The opulence and richness of the mansion is evident, which features a spacious garden, terrace balcony, a multi-purpose bar, a massive entrance and living space besides bedrooms. His grand bungalow in Jubilee Hills, mirrors Vijay Deverakonda’s larger-than-life persona.

Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna land in US for Independence Day celebration

On October 15, 2018, “World Famous Lover” actor launched his fashion brand and in 2020 Rowdy Wear was launched on Myntra. The fashion label successfully established itself as one of the leading athleisure wear, over the years.

He is known to boast luxury car collection that makes eyes roll

  • BMW 5 Series worth 61.48 lakh
  • Ford Mustang, priced at 75 lakh
  • Volvo XC90 valued at 85 lakh
  • Range Rover, worth 64 lakh

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentVijay Deverakonda net worth: A look at Telugu star's wealth amid engagement chatter linking Rashmika Mandanna
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.