Vijay Deverakonda net worth: A look at Telugu star's wealth amid engagement chatter linking Rashmika Mandanna

Tollywood actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna reportedly decided to give their close bond a name by conducting a private engagement which was attended by family and friends. The wedding bells are expected to ring in February 2026. However, the couple has not yet officially confirmed or denied their relationship status nor their engagement, M9 News reported.

With fans exploding social media with excitement, the pair continues to keep their private lives under wraps. As fans await one of the most awaited celebrity weddings in Indian cinema, let's settle the curiosity around 36-year-old actor Vijay Deverakonda's net worth.

Vijay Deverakonda's net worth According to GQ India, Vijay Deverakonda’s net worth is estimated to be around ₹39 crore as of early 2024, which is approximately $4 million. An inside look into “The Filmy Star” actor's lifestyle and fortune, much beyond the silver screen gives a glimpse of his interests and likings.

Liger actor fortune can be attributed to several income sources, including acting career, his fashion label Rowdy Club and ownership of a volleyball team, besides various endorsement deals.

Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s bungalow According to reports, Vijay Deverakonda’s multi-floor bungalow in Film Nagar, Hyderabad, is worth a whopping ₹15 crore.

The former brand ambassador of food delivery app Zomato shares his plush abode with family and pet dog, a Siberian husky named Storm. His residence is located in the same locality as that of Tollywood superstars Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and Chiranjeevi. The opulence and richness of the mansion is evident, which features a spacious garden, terrace balcony, a multi-purpose bar, a massive entrance and living space besides bedrooms. His grand bungalow in Jubilee Hills, mirrors Vijay Deverakonda’s larger-than-life persona.

On October 15, 2018, “World Famous Lover” actor launched his fashion brand and in 2020 Rowdy Wear was launched on Myntra. The fashion label successfully established itself as one of the leading athleisure wear, over the years.

He is known to boast luxury car collection that makes eyes roll