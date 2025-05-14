Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom gets new release date amid India-Pakistan tensions, Check details

The release of actor Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film Kingdom has been delayed owing to the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. The film was initially slated to release in theatres on May 30.

Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom new release date Kingdom will now release on July 4.

On Wednesday, Vijay took to his X account, formerly Twitter and dropped a behind-the-scenes picture with director Gowtham Tinnanuri. It also came with a long note, confirming the new release date.

It read: “To our dear audience, we wish to inform you the release of our film Kingdom, which was originally set for May 30, has been rescheduled to July 4. We explored every possibility to stick to the original date, but recent unforeseen events in the country and the current atmosphere have made it difficult for us to move forward with promotions or celebrations.”

It added, "We believe this decision will help us present Kingdom in the best possible way. With the creative excellence and spirit it deserves. We truly value your support and hope to receive your love when we meet you at the cinemas on July 4."

"We are grateful to Dil Raju Garu and Nithin Garu for their understanding and support in making this change possible. Jai Hind," the note also mentioned.

See full post here:

Not just Kingdom but several other films have been impacted by the ongoing tension between the nations. While several launch events have been cancelled across India in light of the political situation, many artists have also called off their international events and concerts.

Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom Kingdom is directed and written by Gowtham Tinnanuri. The film music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The action spy thriller also stars Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev.

It is backed by S. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

The teaser of Kingdom was unveiled in February. While Jr NTR and Suriya have lent their voice for the Telugu and Tamil versions of the teaser, Ranbir Kapoor narrated the Hindi teaser, titled Saamraajya.

The film is said to be the first instalment of a planned duology.