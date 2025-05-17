Vijay Deverakonda says he will marry ‘for sure’ amid dating rumours with Rashmika Mandanna

Actor Vijay Deverakonda is once again in the news for his personal life. The Arjun Reddy actor recently shared that he’s open to the idea of marriage, ‘for sure.’ He also spoke about Rashmika Mandanna, his co-star and rumoured girlfriend.

Advertisement

Vijay Deverakonda on dating rumours with Rashmika In a recent interview with Filmfare, Vijay was questioned about “industry insiders" who keep linking him with Rashmika. The actor refused to comment on the rumours and added, “Ask the insiders".

While Vijay did not comment on his relationship rumours with Rashmika, he did admit that marriage for him is definitely on the cards.

“I’ll for sure,” he said, and also clarified, “I’m not currently looking for a life partner.” He was further asked if Rashmika could be the one. Vijay smiled and said, “Any good woman with a good heart fits the bill.”

Vijay Deverakonda on Rashmika Talking about Rashmika, Vijay shared that he is looking forward to working with her more. "I haven’t done enough movies with Rashmika. I should do more. She is a great actress. She is a beautiful woman. So chemistry shouldn’t be a problem," he told.

Advertisement

He did not stop there. Vijay went on to praise Rashmika as an actor. “She is crazy hardworking. She can beat anything with her will and determination. She is too kind and prioritises everyone’s comfort and happiness over hers," he added.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been at the centre of dating rumours for quite some time now. Although the two have never confirmed rumours of their relationship, they are at times spotted spending time together.

Earlier this year, on Rashmika's 29th birthday, the actress shared pictures from her beach vacation in Oman on Instagram. Eagle-eyed fans were the first ones to point out that Rashmika's recent social media posts closely resembled pictures shared by Vijay Deverakonda from a beach. From the white sand and blue umbrellas to the palm trees in the background, several elements in their pictures convinced many that the duo had rang in her birthday together in Oman.

Advertisement

Vijay and Rashmika have starred together in several films, including Selfie Shuru Maadida Love Story, Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam.

Vijay will next be seen in the Telugu-language spy action thriller Kingdom, releasing next month.