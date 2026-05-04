Vijay Deverakonda, Tiger Shroff, Nani congratulate Vijay as TVK shines in Tamil Nadu election

A wave of congratulatory messages has poured in for actor-turned-politician Vijay following the strong performance of his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

According to the latest trends released by the Election Commission of India, TVK secured a notable presence in the 234-member Assembly. The party’s debut has drawn attention not only for its electoral performance but also for its potential to reshape the state’s political landscape.

‘Just The Beginning’: Messages From Directors And Co-Stars Among the early voices to respond was filmmaker A. R. Murugadoss, who praised Vijay’s transition from cinema to politics. Posting on X, he described the victory as the start of a larger journey, noting that Vijay had moved from “ruling the screen” to earning public support.

Actor Vishal also reacted strongly, calling Vijay’s electoral debut “phenomenal” and linking it to public demand for change. In his message, he referenced the legacy of M. G. Ramachandran, suggesting parallels with earlier actor-politicians who successfully transitioned into leadership roles.

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Similarly, Raghava Lawrence congratulated Vijay, describing the moment as historic and expressing personal support.

Pan-India Support From Actors Across Industries The response extended beyond Tamil cinema, with actors from across the Indian film industry weighing in.

Tiger Shroff highlighted the public’s trust in Vijay, calling it “amazing to see” and wishing him success in this new phase.

Telugu actor Nani reflected on the journey from scepticism to success, describing the outcome as an “underdog victory” and drawing parallels between cinematic narratives and political developments.

Actor Sundeep Kishan also shared his support, while Aju Varghese termed the development a reflection of bold decision-making.

Nikhil Siddhartha described Vijay’s achievement as a “historic” moment for Indian cinema figures entering politics.

Vijay Deverakonda Praises Voters, Signals Broader Shift In a more detailed note, Vijay Deverakonda focused on the electorate, commending the people of Tamil Nadu for their participation and decision-making.

He expressed hope for “prosperity and collective growth” for the state, while also acknowledging what he described as a new phase in Tamil Nadu’s political journey.

A Disruption In Tamil Nadu’s Political Pattern? Vijay’s entry into politics—formally announced in February 2024 and followed by the registration of TVK with the Election Commission later that year—marks a significant shift in the state’s political narrative.

Tamil Nadu has traditionally seen power alternate between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). The emergence of TVK introduces a new variable into this long-standing dynamic.

Vijay now joins a lineage of film personalities who transitioned into political leadership, including N. T. Rama Rao, M. G. Ramachandran, and J. Jayalalithaa.

What Lies Ahead While TVK’s electoral performance has generated momentum, the immediate political path remains contingent on alliances and further developments in government formation.