Vijay Deverakonda wants to go back in time to ‘give tight slaps’ to a few; British, Aurangzeb make it to his ‘hit’ list

Actor Vijay Deverakonda said he would like to go back in time just to give “2-3 tight slaps” to a few people. His “hit” list included Aurangzeb because Akshaye Khanna's character in Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava ‘enraged’ him.

Vijay, who was the guest of honour at the pre-release event of Suriya’s upcoming film Retro, was asked if he wanted to go back in time to meet someone.

Unexpectedly, the actor's first instinct was violence, as he replied: “I want to meet the British and give them two tight slaps.”

“I recently watched Chhaava, and it enraged me. I’d probably take the opportunity to give Aurangzeb two to three tight slaps also,” he added.

Vijay also said that there are “so many others” he'd like to meet, “just to hit them”. However, he settled his list on these two for now, because they were all he could think of at the moment.

Suriya, who was also amused by Vijay’s answer, replied to the same question, thinking of love. He said he “doesn’t miss anyone”, so he “doesn’t know” whom he’d go back in time for.

‘Kashmir belongs to India…’: Vijay Deverakonda At the same event, the actor also strongly condemned the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and said, “Kashmir belongs to India, and Kashmiris are ours.”

“The solution to what is happening in Kashmir is also to educate them (terrorists) and ensure they don't get brainwashed,” he added while recalling his Kashmir shoot for Kushi. “I have such good memories with them (the locals).”

“Education is super key. Let's all be happy and keep our parents happy; only then can we progress,” Vijay said, urging Indians to stand united and love each other.

Vijay also called out Pakistan, saying that the country “can't even look after their own.”

“What do they want to do here? India doesn't even need to attack Pakistan because Pakistanis themselves are fed up with their government and will attack them if this continues,” the frustrated actor said.

“They behave like tribals did 500 years ago with the way they fight,” he remarked.

Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming projects Vijay Deverakonda is currently working on Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Kingdom, Rahul Sankrithyan's yet-to-be-titled project. He shared that the dubbing for the first half of the project is completed.

Kingdom's teaser opens with a dark and intense scene showing a battlefield with dead bodies scattered on the shore. As military agents prepare to attack, Vijay Deverakonda's character makes a powerful entry.