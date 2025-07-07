Vijay Deverakonda's ‘Kingdom’ gets new release date, to hit cinemas on THIS date

Kingdom release date: Actor Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming Telugu action drama, Kingdom, finally has a new release date. The movie has already been postponed twice.

Advertisement

In the latest teaser shared by the lead actor on Monday, July 7, he announced that Kingdom will now be released on July 31.

In a tweet, Deverakonda said, “KINGDOM July 31st. Worldwide.”

“Let our Destinies unfold,” he added.

Check out Vijay Deverakonda's tweet:

Advertisement

Watch trailer here:

Fans react: Vijay Deverakonda fans were thrilled for the release of Kingdom and said they were “waiting, eagerly” for it. Several fans also wished the ‘Kingdom’ team good luck.

A fan said, “Looking really amazing, man.”

Advertisement

“Blockbuster loading,” quipped a social media user.

“Great cinema is Coming This July 31st,” another added.

“Greatest Comeback Ever,” said a fan.

“Outstanding. As always, super excited for this movie,” added another.

A fan quipped: “Vijay Deverakonda Supremacy.”

“VD super screen presence. Visuals and music are top notch..VD 2.0 loading,” added another.

Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda likens Pahalgam attack to tribal clash, lands in trouble

Postponed twice Kingdom was originally slated to hit theatres on May 30, but was postponed to July 4 due to India-Pakistan tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack.

“To our dear audience, we wish to inform that the release of our film 'Kingdom', originally set for May 30, has been rescheduled to July 4. We explored every possibility to stick to the original date, but recent unforeseen events in the country and the current atmosphere have made it difficult for us to move forward with promotions or celebrations,” the statement read.

Advertisement

However, there was no clarification from the makers following the second postponement.

About Kingdom Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, the Telugu movie is produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.